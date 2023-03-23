In the early 1970s I remember playing a very popular board game called “Risk.” It is a strategy board game of diplomacy, conflict, and conquest for two to six players. The game was invented in 1957 and it became one of the most popular board games in history. The standard version is played on a board depicting a political map of the world, divided into 42 territories, which are grouped into six continents. It is kind of like Monopoly but on a worldwide scale. The goal of both games is to occupy every territory on the board and, in doing so, eliminate the other players. Even the most rudimentary reading of world history looks in many ways like the games of Risk and Monopoly.
Tribes, clans, kingdoms, and nations often have conflicts with one another to either keep the territory they control or try to conquer more territory by diplomacy or by force. In nature we see animals enlarge their territories as populations grow to access the resources needed to keep them alive. Natural ecosystems will normally keep all plants, insects, and animals balanced until a foreign species is introduced into that territory. Invasive species will often totally change an environment, usually not in a beneficial way for the original inhabitants.
During World War II a large portion of eastern China had been conquered and occupied by the Empire of Japan. After Japan was defeated, China was freed from Japanese domination. Although the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had begun to operate in China as far back as the 1920s, it did not come into complete power until several years after the war. During the following 80 years, China has grown into a world power of close to a billion and a half people who are controlled by the CCP.
Nearly every manufactured product we purchase today says, Made in China. Many American companies moved most of their manufacturing to China because of cheap labor costs which have poured trillions of dollars into China’s economy. During this last year, the CCP increased its military spending to between $900 billion and $1 trillion. The CCP has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby.
The CCP is buying companies in the United States and is now invested in or wholly owns at least 80 major U.S. corporations. Many Americans are proud to see the “Made in America” stamp on products made by General Electric, however, the company has been owned by the Chinese company Haier since 2016. Haier bought GE for $5.4 billion. Although the products are still made in the USA, the decisions are made in Qingdao, China. Back in 2013, WH Group bought Smithfield Foods for $4.72 billion. Smithfield’s headquarters is in Smithfield, Virginia, but the company is run from Luohe in Henan Province, China. AMC cinemas, the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, GNC, IBM: Personal Computer Division, General Motors, Spotify, TikTok, Snapchat, Segway Inc, Uber Technologies, Brookstone Inc, Evenflo, Motorola Mobility Holdings, Sea World, Warner Music, California Grapes International Inc, and the Dairy Farmers of America Inc, just to name a few corporations that are either owed completely or financed generously by China. A Chinese-based energy company purchased more than 130,000 acres of land near Laughlin Air Force Base and is now attempting to build a wind farm that will almost certainly be using wind turbines made in Xinjiang, China. Not only is the CCP buying our land, and operating in our businesses, but investigators have also cross-referenced databases with CCP members’ names, discovering that some infiltrators have even gained roles as senior political and government affairs specialists.
Private schools can be lucrative business enterprises as well as a great way to educate people. In 2017, Beijing’s Primavera Capital Group bought U.S.-based Nobel Learning Communities for $500 million with over 25,000 students in 190 schools. Harvard University has received over a billion dollars from China. As many as 106 colleges and universities have hosted the Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes.
In addition to China’s investments in the U.S., it has signed contracts with companies all over the world. China, the world’s second-largest economy, is doing business in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, and in 34 countries in Africa.
The CCP is wise enough to not want to start a nuclear war, but they do want to take over the world. It should frighten every freedom-loving American to know that many of the companies that provide products and services to us today are owned and operated by the CCP. Unlike Putin, who is trying to increase his territory with weapons of war, China is playing their games of Risk and Monopoly by buying up the world; island by island, country by country, company by company, school by school and we are letting it happen. A few countries in our world do not allow anyone except their own citizens to own land. Maybe the U.S. should rethink our present course of selling America to the highest bidder. We are passively allowing our nation to be swallowed up by the Great Red Dragon.
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
