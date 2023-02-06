Open Forum: Kenneth 'KC' Kettler
Density is often viewed as a dirty word when it comes to Planning Commission meetings. Density and traffic are core complaints of the opposition to Bluestone Town Center. But dense, walkable communities like Bluestone are far from a problem — they are central to a growing Friendly City.
And the city is growing. New housing is being built all over the city and in the county, and hasn’t even begun to catch up with demand. Most new housing is both unaffordable and unsafe to walk to nearly any destination. Concerns over how to manage the city’s growth are warranted, but blocking affordable, walkable housing only means we’ll get more of the same.
Advocates and critics alike recognize that the land on which Bluestone will be built--at the intersection of Erickson and Garbers Church — will eventually be developed. The plan that will provoke the least resistance is unaffordable, low-density single-family homes. They’re safe, they’re comfortable, they’re familiar. And this is a familiar story.
It’s a story that plays out across Harrisonburg and across the nation. We build low-density single-family homes, we build huge strip malls and parking lots, and we separate all of them from each other. We build on as much open farmland and forest as we can. We ensure that the only way for people to get around is by driving.
Then we wonder why there is so much traffic.
Those who can barely afford a car in the first place are considered only as an afterthought. They pray their car doesn’t break down so they can get to work in the morning. They know if they can’t afford a car, they’ll be forced to walk along dangerous highways or spend hours on public transit. Even affordable housing isn’t affordable when your transportation budget is half the cost of your rent.
There is one way to reduce traffic, preserve rural land, grow our economy, and improve our everyday lives.
We need dense, walkable communities. We should be able to get a gallon of milk without burning a gallon of gas. We should be able to get a cup of coffee in a cozy café instead of a desolate drive-thru. We should be able to spend our free time in parks, not parking lots.
We need affordable housing, too. If you bought your home ten or twenty years ago, take a look at housing prices now. The 2021 housing study demonstrates that while many city residents who bought their homes long ago have modest mortgages, non-homeowners pay more than a third of their gross income just in rent. Many younger residents don’t believe they will ever be able to afford a home. They may well be right. The median sale time for a home last year was five days, and many houses sold within hours of posting.
With this lens, we see that Bluestone Town Center is more than a necessity; it’s a unique opportunity. Students and teachers can safely walk or bike to three nearby schools. The Friendly City Trail, an ambitious and hugely successful greenway, will connect Bluestone residents to parks and neighborhoods. Residents can walk or bike to the Food Lion down the street, or to small businesses and the community center.
This project also serves the middle class as well as those most in need. Families making under $64,000 are eligible for rental housing, and the project includes first-time homeownership options for families making up to $100,000. This is housing for teachers, police, childcare providers, service workers, refugees, the retired--in short, this is a project for everyone who helps make Harrisonburg a better city.
By supporting Bluestone, we fight suburban sprawl. Kids can walk to school like they used to. The retired can live in a multi-generational community. People who assumed they could never own a home can find out otherwise. Residents can have safe, affordable housing, and small businesses can thrive.
Too often, City Council and the Planning Commission only hear the angriest voices of opposition. Even with the best intentions, those voices raise the cost of housing for everyone and make our city more friendly to cars than to people. We are all friends and neighbors. And sometimes, that means we have to tell our friends difficult truths:
Our city can't stay the same. But it can grow into something better.
On Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, come out and speak up for dense, walkable, affordable housing for you and for everyone in the Friendly City.
KC Kettler is a proud resident of Harrisonburg.
