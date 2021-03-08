For years leaders of the Democratic Party has been telling us that, as private citizens, we have “nothing to worry about” regarding their party’s position on gun control.
In support of this narrative, President Biden stated, “If you want to protect yourself, get a double-barrel shotgun. … You don't need an AR-15. It's harder to aim, it's harder to use, and in fact, you don't need 30 rounds to protect yourself.” In addition, "[if] you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door." I assume you know who is on the other side!
I also vividly remember Amy Klobuchar in a CNN Town Hall stating she doesn’t believe “banning assault weapons” and “commonsense background checks” hurt her uncle Dick in the deer stand. The last time I checked the Second Amendment, it doesn’t say anything about hunting, nor does it guarantee that the right to keep and bear arms is based on a need or desire.
If you really want to know where the Democratic Party stands on gun control, one needs to look no farther than H.R. 127 “The Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act,” which was introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, on Feb. 4. Text - H.R.127 - 117th Congress (2021-2022): Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress
The bill, which has been referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary, contains the following provisions:
1. The licensing of all firearms and ammunition.
2. The registration with the Bureau of “each firearm present in the United States.”
3. Gun ownership is strictly limited only to those greater than 21 years of age.
4. To obtain a license an individual must undergo a psychological evaluation and successfully complete a training course that includes at least 24 hours of training.
5. A separate license is required to own a “military style” weapon.
6. Mandatory gun insurance in the amount of $800 for all gun owners.
7. A license is required to display an antique firearm.
And the list goes on and on -- “nothing to worry about,” I think not!
Realistically this bill will not pass in its present form this, but it truly represents where many progressive Democrats stand on gun control. By virtue of the introduction of H.R. 127 the kimono is now open in plain view for all to see the agenda we all knew was always there.
All it takes is another mass shooting or “insurrection” and Democrats and progressives will continue to enforce one measure at a time until we have virtually no Second Amendment rights. It may take years, but they are in this for the long haul. Don’t be fooled and say it can never happen in the Valley. For those of you old enough to remember the TV series "Lost in Space," “Danger Will Robinson” is most appropriate.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
