The First Tee of Harrisonburg was notified recently that the proposed City of Harrisonburg 2020-21 fiscal budget recommends reducing our annual allocation from $70,000 to $0. This proposed reduction represents 34% of our annual operating budget and certainly will have an impact to our programs moving forward. Our thoughts are with the other non-profits reduced as well.
There are much bigger issues in today’s COVID-19 crisis to focus on, but our commitment to youth development and free access to our programs is important to us. We are proud that over 70% of the kids and teens in our program do not pay. For our diverse group of kids, we provide all equipment and access to facilities and outdoor spaces.
Challenging times require strong judgement and commitment. Our mission has always been to operate a youth-focused development program that builds character, instills life enhancing values and promotes healthy habits through the game of golf. Our program is based on nine core values and life skills and we use golf as a teaching and fun learning activity.
Any organization and in particular non-profits which has to deal with a 35% budget reduction must be resilient and focused on its core vision and objectives. We proudly help shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf. Our organization will work extremely hard to preserve and continue this mission.
It is with extreme gratitude that we thank our many wonderful donors, sponsors, volunteers and friends. They help us provide programming to hundreds of kids in our certification program annually and the thousands we have interacted with administering our National School Program with 13 local schools in 2019.
The Board of Directors and staff at The First Tee is committed to weathering this budget reduction as well as the COVID-19 crisis. We want our participants and parents, as well as all our friends and supporters, to know we remain focused and committed and are looking forward to starting classes and programs and hosting events and golf fundraisers as soon as we are allowed.
Thank you to the community for your support for our non-profit mission.
Dan Nardi is the board chair of The First Tee Harrisonburg.
