Say it isn’t so — two local “institutions,” Jess’ Lunch on Court Square and Red Front Supermarket, have closed their doors forever. Wife Anna and I patronized both regularly during our college days in the 1960s and again since returning to the ‘Burg in 1971. We’ll greatly miss both.
Their unfortunate demise prompted me to recall a number of other local places and persons that played a special part in my life for many years.
You may remember when WHBG radio, “1360 in the Land of Dixie,” was an all-music station with live announcers, a listener request line (434-1360) and a unique blend of oldies and adult contemporary hits. Carol Butler, Lonnie Jarvis and Kerin McCue were the primary air personalities.
Even the studio itself, next to what was then Virginia’s Famous Belle-Meade Red Carpet Inn and Restaurant, is gone now, but fond memories remain of a special place where I was a weekend jock, from 1982-84 and again in 1993.
The late Walker May hosted a Sunday morning gospel music program on WHBG. He always signed off the show with the words, “Remember, you’re never fully dressed until you’re wearing a smile.”
They’re also gone now, but I sure miss hearing air personalities Arnold Felsher, Wip Robinson and Bob McNeil on WSVA radio. There was something reassuring about waking up mornings to the sound of their voices. It felt like things were under control regardless of how much of a tailspin one’s personal life was.
A metered parking lot has replaced the Virginia Theater on South Main Street with its spacious, almost elegant auditorium with a balcony and opera boxes (the curtains were always closed, never occupied). In that balcony I saw the epic “Lawrence of Arabia,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and animated/live action comedies like “The Incredible Mr. Limpet” starring Don Knotts.
Most importantly, my first date on Oct. 4, 1964, with the fair young damsel who would become my spouse three years later included a stop at the Virginia Theater, where we saw “Ride the Wild Surf,” starring Fabian, Shelley Fabares and Tab Hunter with music by Jan & Dean.
And how can I forget the Roth Drive-In Theater on Route 11 South, where we saw our last [drive-in] “picture show” — Smokey and the Bandit,” in 1977.
Eating establishments no longer gracing the Harrisonburg landscape that I miss — Doc’s Tea Room across South Main Street from then Madison College; the Virginia Ham Café where the courthouse now stands; the ambient Rib and Sirloin Room at the Belle-Meade; and Kenny’s on Route 33 East (about where El Rancho Mexican Restaurant now stands), with its juicy hamburgers on sesame seed buns, greasy french fries and soft drinks, and change back from your dollar. It was about the only place in town to cruise on Saturday nights, too.
Downtown Harrisonburg is where you went for just about everything — clothing, i.e., Joseph Neys and Alfred Neys, Fauls; household items from Woolworths, Penny’s and McCorys; furniture from Schewels; and appliances from “Dependable Dentons.”
Thankfully, at least two familiar downtown area landmarks remain — Glen’s Fair Price Store (where I’ve bought all my camera equipment over the years); and Kline’s Dairy Bar, serving up frozen custard cones like I licked as a lad growing up in southeastern Pennsylvania.
Yes, it’s great to have a broader menu of choices for restaurants, retail outlets and radio stations today, but this hopeless nostalgic frequently finds himself hankering for some of these icons from the past to reappear, if only in the playground of my mind.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.