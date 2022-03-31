What a timely opinion on March 25 about Clarence and Ginni Thomas. And let’s talk about her words “the real driver of what matters — personal integrity.”
Costa and Woodward have verified Ginni’s support of the Jan. 6 insurrection and text messages between her and Mark Meadows regarding it and the 2020 election, a matter which will be investigated by the congressional committee. In case you missed it, Meadows is also being investigated for voter fraud. Instead of challenging the facts from Mayer’s January article, the author pivots to an attack on “liberal journalism” — and whataboutism based mostly on tired, debunked rhetoric.
She has, like millions of Americans, fallen prey to propaganda (or is being paid to generate it) which ramped up around 2014 and has primarily originated in Russia, led by our previous president’s emulated hero Putin. It has infected a large number of our members of Congress and has become the tactic of those claiming to be conservatives but by definition are radicals. This is abundantly clear if you have followed the confirmation hearing for Judge Jackson.
Starr may be too young to remember Clarence Thomas’ confirmation during which Anita Hill made allegations of sexual harassment. Like Kavanaugh’s hearing, where he was accused by Christine Blasey Ford of sexual misconduct (and both hearings have had subsequent evidence and accusations), we will probably never be able to confirm the truth. We can sense the truth if we are experienced critical thinkers, but the accusations in both cases were strong and credible enough that any ethical candidate would have stepped down. Kavanaugh cemented his guilt and incompetence with an alcoholic diatribe which should, in the past, have disqualified him from candidacy. Is that the best you got, Federalist Society?
Mayer is a renowned investigative journalist, not a “liberal hack.” Her writings are not difficult to validate. Let’s look quickly at a few of the historical facts on Ginni. She tried to work for the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank which was one of the early models of the Koch coalition for funneling dark money and propaganda. She has been one of the directors of CNP Action, a dark money wing of the “conservative” pressure group Council for National Policy. It connects wealthy donors with some of the most radical figures in America (sounds more like Russia all the time). She has also received payments from the Center for Security Policy, an anti-Muslim think tank. Despite requirements, Clarence failed to report this income in 2017 and 2018. More notably, she opened her own political lobbying firm called Liberty Consulting about 10 years ago and has made a fortune making promises to groups seeking favor from the Supreme Court.
Are we still talking ethics and integrity? Clarence Thomas is one of the most corrupt judges ever to serve on the Supreme Court. His wife has been complicit in helping him get there. Considering the latest evidence, an ethical judge would resign. However, this is just one symptom of a much greater problem, the influence of false narratives which are dividing our country and enabling those in power to guide us towards a nation which would be our own version of Russia. Given the potential for catastrophe of the Ukrainian situation, we might not have to worry about it.
Allen Clague III lives in Rockingham.
In my opinion the usual suspects are trying to bully Justice Thomas into recusing himself because in doing so he would set a personal precedent and would henceforth have to recuse himself on every issue on which his right-of-center wife has a public opinion. The result would be the negating of his vote (or, to use the vocabulary of the multiculti crowd, prevent him from being “seen” and “heard”) which, when taking into account the probable installing of the current nominee to replace Bryer, would leave the Court closely split with timid Roberts the potential swing vote.
