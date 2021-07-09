My wife and I own three rental apartments in Harrisonburg. In January 2021 I got a call from one of our tenants complaining of a ghoulish screeching sound coming from the shower. I had no idea what was causing it but did some online research.
I learned the most likely culprit was the shower cartridge that mixes the hot and cold water. I was not familiar with this device but watched a few YouTube videos and thought I could replace it. I was able to get the part from a local plumbing supply store and successfully installed it. I was proud of myself for undertaking this challenging plumbing project, but I was disappointed that it didn’t solve the problem.
Back to the online investigation. According to the YouTube experts, the next most likely culprit was the faucet spigot diverter. So, I replaced that. A simple procedure, problem solved, or so I thought.
Although the screeching never returned, a few weeks later I got a call from the same tenant complaining that the shower was either hot or cold, with nothing in between. I knew that was the function of the shower cartridge, so I called in a professional plumber to access the situation. I met the plumber at the town home, described what I had already done and escorted him upstairs to the bathroom. He took one look at the shower handle and said, “You did a good job undertaking this task but you put the handle on upside down.”
Using a screwdriver, he removed a screw, flip the handle and replaced the screw. The problem was solved in two minutes. I was a bit embarrassed but happy about the outcome until the bill arrived a few weeks later. It read “$110 for the first hour of labor.” I was flabbergasted but paid the bill.
Not long after the plumber’s visit I was working in my yard using a wheel barrel. It has a small but wide front tire with no inner tube. Over the winter the tire had gone flat. I had experienced this in the past and knew that once the seal was lost you cannot simply use a bicycle pump to put in air. I coated the rim with petroleum jelly in an attempt to make a seal but that didn’t work. So, I went online and tried another idea I saw there using straps to compress the empty tire onto the rim. Still no success.
About that time a Hispanic neighbor was passing by and began speaking with my wife who was working in the front yard. She described my problem to which he replied, “Take it to Miguel’s on North Liberty Street. He’ll fix it for $6.” So that is what I did. The small tire shop is in a very industrial area of the city. The owner, and workers are mainly Hispanic. When I explained my problem, the young man stopped what he was doing and clarified my request, “So, you just want me to inflate it?” to which I replied “Yes.” The job took little time, and I was pleased with the result.
“How much do I owe you?” I asked. “Nothing” he replied. I protested saying, “I can’t take your time without paying you. Here, take $10” I said. “That’s too much” he replied, “Do you have a couple of ones?” I gave him the four dollars I had in my wallet and reloaded the wheelbarrow into my car’s trunk. We were both satisfied.
A week later I got a customer survey call from the plumber that I used for the shower problem. The company representative wanted me to take a survey. I asked, “Can I tell you a story instead?” She agreed and I proceed to contrast my experience with their plumbing firm with the excellent service I got from Miguel’s Tire Shop. I explained that I appreciated the consideration I received from the tire shop. I said, “Your plumbing firm is a big operation servicing large clients. You have lost touch with residential customers. I am taking my business elsewhere.” And I did.
Customer service maters. Customer loyalty is priceless. We vote with our dollars and display our loyalty with repeat business and positive word of mouth referrals. Thank you, Miguel’s!
Steven Paul Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.