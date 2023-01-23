Open Forum: Shannon Davis
Anyone who has followed the recent discussions regarding the Bluestone Town Center knows the proposal to build a new, densely populated housing development on the southwest edge of Harrisonburg has generated some controversy.
Opponents of the town center have many concerns, including occupant health and safety, increased traffic flow, deforestation and storm water runoff, as well as the needs of a growing school system. Proponents of the proposed complex are excited about multifamily rental housing, opportunities for first-time home buyers, a reduced wait list for those with housing assistance vouchers, and the potential for an eco-friendly neighborhood.
I did not grow up in Harrisonburg, but I have lived in the city for the majority of my life, both as a renter and homeowner. I worked for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic for more than a decade, and I am employed by Harrisonburg City Public Schools, having worked as a data specialist for the last 14 years. I am not an expert on zoning ordinances, building codes, real estate or the complexities of constructing a new housing development. However, living and working in Harrisonburg for many years have given me a good understanding of the community.
My current home in Springfield Village is not my dream home. Quite the opposite. When searching for a home in 2011, my income and minimal savings limited my housing options, but I managed to purchase a foreclosed upon single-family home for a modest price of $150,900. It was not a house I wanted; it was a house I could afford. I sought help from family and friends, rolled up my sleeves and began the work of making my house a home — I also rolled up my sleeves and donated plasma for nearly seven years to help with expenses.
This little glimpse into my housing experience in Harrisonburg is not a pitiful recounting of a difficult time. Even though I continue to toil away on my little fixer-upper home, I feel blessed to have a safe place to live and a mortgage payment I can afford. Many in our community live in substandard housing and have struggles that far exceed mine. I have compassion for my fellow residents and I believe that Harrisonburg needs to address the lack of housing.
Lack of affordable housing in Harrisonburg is not a sudden occurrence. Land is a valuable, finite commodity and available land in Harrisonburg is scarce. James Madison University generates a great deal of revenue for Harrisonburg, but the university has rapidly acquired more and more land in the city because of its growth. Heritage Oaks Golf Course is a beautiful recreational amenity in Harrisonburg — but also a financial burden — reporting consistent losses each year since its inception. Many residents wonder if this is the best use of 191 acres of city-owned property.
I have no complaint with JMU or Harrisonburg as a college town. I earned a masters of science degree in education from JMU and my son is a current JMU student. I have no issue with golf courses or those who spend their time enjoying this city amenity. The fact remains that JMU land acquisitions, the creation of Heritage Oaks Golf Course and other past decisions have reduced the amount of land available in the city and contributed to the housing shortage at the center of this debate. Actions have consequences.
Harrisonburg is now searching for a quick fix to a problem that has been steadily growing for decades. Yes, we need more affordable housing in Harrisonburg. But is Bluestone Town Center — a massive, experimental development — the solution? Is the edge of the city near a poultry operation a suitable location for a development that promises to be eco-friendly and walkable? Are single-family manufactured homes starting at $250,000 truly affordable? Do we trust our local officials with a financial decision of this magnitude and all the ripple effect financial implications that will come afterwards? Are we prepared to build another school if the need arises? Would it be wiser to provide affordable housing in smaller developments throughout Harrisonburg, rather than overwhelm and overburden one area of the city?
These are legitimate questions and cause me concern about the future of Harrisonburg. I fear the city planning commission’s rush to expedite the complex and endorse a "Band-Aid" solution to our housing shortage will create many new problems that will plague future generations. Again: Actions have consequences.
My initial reaction to the development was a resounding “No." Additional research and data collection has intensified my opposition to this development. The residents of Harrisonburg deserve affordable housing but also housing in a suitable area that is safe and financially sustainable. Bluestone Town Center is not the answer.
Shannon Davis lives in Harrisonburg.
