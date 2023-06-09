Imagine a healthy body weakened, an adolescent mind losing its edge. Illicit drugs, you might guess? Or a terrible disease that has crippled a young life? There’s yet another discomfiting possibility: That of a child captured by the gender cult, a cult that brainwashes children into believing that they were “born in the wrong body,” then poisons them with pharmaceuticals designed to “change” their sex.
The number of transgender children has exploded. Dr. Lisa Littman, prominent gender physician-researcher, believes in a social contagion theory to explain the 4,000 percent rise in gender dysphoric youth over the past five years. According to Littman, girls, especially, have been swayed in great numbers by peers or social media to assume a trans identity. Approximately 300,000 minors in the U.S. claim such an identity.
This is transgenderism, the cult-like phenomenon cloaked in the righteous rhetoric of a civil rights movement. It promotes the fallacy of “sex change,” an absurd belief glamorized by politicians and actors, sports icons and celebrities who are the new-fangled revivalists and preachers, their bombastic jargon as empty and unscientific as it is large. It holds that a muscle-bound man, clad in one-piece racer and sports bra represents oppressed “transwomen,” who suffer for a lack of human rights. But the real victims are children; their bodies maimed, commodified and used to promote an ideology that turns reality on its head.
Gender hucksters, and a worldwide nexus of NGOs and corporate behemoths have capitalized on the west’s empathy toward marginalized groups. Enter big pharma, which rarely misses a chance to retrofit an old drug to a new malady.
Lupron is such a drug.
Originally formulated by Takeda, it is a GnRH agonist, a powerful compound used to interrupt hormone production in men and women. When its use as an end-stage prostate cancer treatment no longer turned a profit, it was repurposed as a treatment for endometriosis and precocious puberty.
Today, Lupron is a highly profitable drug because of its resurrection as a puberty blocker, the first line treatment in children who believe they were born in the wrong body. According to Komodo Health, nearly 18,000 U.S. minors were taking puberty blockers between 2017 and 2021. In 2020, it brought in 752 million in revenue. As a gender “treatment," Lupron shuts down puberty. Cross-sex hormones are then administered to “change” the child’s sex. Lupron, though, has an ominous past and an alarming list of adverse effects; including increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and convulsions. Bone loss in adolescents is a documented effect of treatment that can lead to early osteoporosis. Depression and mania have also been observed in children taking this drug. Lupron might even affect brain structure in developing youths, potentially lowering I.Q.
Though not FDA approved for use as a puberty blocker or subjected to clinical trials to show its efficacy and safety in gender-confused youth, Lupron is routinely and casually prescribed off-label to children in the more than 100 gender clinics in the U.S.
The media props up the lie that blockers and cross-sex hormones are safe in these children, but the truth is surfacing. In her blockbuster book, “Time to Think,” BBC journalist Hannah Barnes exposes the corruption of London’s infamous Tavistock Clinic and how puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones were freely given to children with underlying emotional problems such as autism and anxiety. The Tavistock is closing and is facing what could be the largest class action lawsuit ever, with international law firm Pogust Goodhead representing its many victims.
In February, Missouri whistleblower Jamie Reed, former caseworker at Washington University’s Transgender Pediatric Center, submitted an affidavit to the Missouri Attorney General’s office which shook the world of trans medicine with her claims that parents were being coerced into allowing their children to be given blockers and hormones. Reed maintains that many of these children had longstanding mental health issues that were never addressed, and that gender treatments exacerbated these conditions or brought on irreversible maladies that were ignored.
Meanwhile, Norway and Sweden, the U.K and France have suspended the casual use of these dangerous “treatments” in favor of psychotherapy.
In the U.S., at least 18 states have passed laws preventing “gender affirming care.” Yet despite mounting evidence that gender medicine is the biggest medical scandal of all time, others — California and Minnesota — have stubbornly ramped up their defense of such cruel treatment. New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recently signed a law permitting gender treatment without parental consent.
Grisham and her ilk continue to promote the corporate gender pharmaceutical complex. In the end, though, they are bound to a crippling legacy, a generation of children whose minds and bodies are maimed by the repercussions of a false ideology, one that suspends scientific belief in favor of a medical scam.
