As of this writing over 250,000 Americans have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus — a tragedy, but far less than the initial estimates projected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and COVID-19 Task Force of “millions” of our fellow Americans. As much as we may want to look the other way, I believe we can all agree that the virus originated in the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) — a nation that has stated repeatedly as its long term goal is world hegemony.
I suspect in the next few years we will see the PRC seize Taiwan and dominate the Pacific Rim, which once was a bastion of American and allied naval power all while we wring our hands and wonder how did this happen.
There is no doubt that the virus originated in one of Wuhan’s wet markets, but there is strong speculation that the virus was created intentionally in a Chinese military laboratory and somehow “escaped” into the civilian sector and consequently was spread worldwide and caused untold human suffering.
As we know, PRC has for years been collecting its own people’s DNA, and this should be of great concern to all Americans, regardless of your political affiliation. With over 80 million health profiles, China has the largest DNA database in the world, and growing. In a recent interview with Fox News, noted Author Gordon G. Chang warned that China plans to use this information to create bioweapons designed to target specific ethnic groups.
“The coronavirus is not the last pathogen that will be generated from Chinese soil. And so, we’ve got to be concerned that the next disease is more transmissible and more deadly than the novel coronavirus,” he warned.
China routinely collects the DNA of its own citizens for purposes of law enforcement, tracking down dissidents and forming its tightly controlled surveillance state. They have also found ways to obtain the DNA of foreigners, specifically Americans by “Buying American companies which have DNA profiles, subsidizing DNA analysis for ancestry companies and hacking,” said Chang.
Genetic data gives China the ability to create bioweapons that can target discrete groups of people. Furthermore, the country’s aim of collecting the DNA of foreigners, while prohibiting Chinese DNA to foreign researchers, supports this theory.
As a 30-year member of the military, I have unfortunately seen this scenario play out before, e.g. preparing for the next war based on “lessons” of the last such as our failure in the Vietnam conflict based the faulty construct of occupying territory, which was the objective of ground forces in World War II.
For the last four years the Democrats were focused on the mirage of impeachment and Russian collusion vice the real issues facing this nation. I suspect that we will see a repeat of the same in the future in an effort to reengage in globalism and not put America first and we may not dodge the next COVID bullet.
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
