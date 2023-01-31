Open Forum: Tom Reynolds
As we move into Black History Month, an essay by James Baldwin comes to mind —“The Price May Be Too High” (New York Times, February 2, 1969, p. D9) — in which he lamented the intransigence of white Americans’ understanding and acceptance of black artists and culture. He wrote, “I will state flatly that the bulk of this country’s white population impresses me . . . as being beyond any conceivable hope of moral rehabilitation. They have been white, if I may so put it, too long; they have been married to the lie of white supremacy too long.” In 2020, referencing Baldwin’s words, white theologian and social scientist Robert P. Jones wrote "White Too Long," a book about the legacy of white supremacy in the churches of America. As founder and director of the Public Religion Research Institute, Jones’ discoveries have led him to affirm Baldwin’s prophetic observations. Here and now, more than fifty years hence, we white Americans are still mired in our mirage of whiteness. We have held onto this construct in spite of our latent knowledge that “God is no respecter of persons” (Acts 10:34). And the sadness of it is the damage we have done to ourselves. By clinging to our fear of being outnumbered and outdone by people of color, our “white is right” mentality shrivels our character and diminishes our power to help realize liberty and justice for all.
A group of us Bridgewater residents have been studying "White Too Long" for several weeks. We have felt the burn of exposure to the light of people like Baldwin and Jones. We know the sadness of realizing that we have held onto our comfortable position of power and privilege too long—to the detriment not only of ourselves but to those whose “backs are against the wall” (Howard Thurman). The question is what to do about it? The answer is Change! But change comes hard. As Flannery O’Connor wrote to her friend Cecil Dawkins, “All human nature vigorously resists grace because grace changes us and change is painful.”
In a recent edition of the Daily News-Record, my favorite comic strip “Pearls Before Swine” finds Rat and Goat in conversation: Rat — in a moment of rare self-disclosure — says, “I’m starting to realize that over the course of my life, I’ve been really selfish and self-absorbed.” Goat replies, “Then why don’t you change?” Rat says, “I’m enjoying it too much.” Goat, turning away, says, “Never mind.” Rat replies, “There’s logic behind this.”
For too long we white Christian Americans have held onto our comfortable mind-set of supremacy because we have enjoyed too much the privilege of our position. We view change with anxiety and dread. As Robert Jones demonstrates, we have constructed a logic that fails in the face of historical reality: “A moment of reckoning is upon us, and it’s time that we white Christians do better to see what is plainly in front of us and to wrestle with the unsettling implications.” Do we believe that the price for change is too high? If so, we are in serious trouble because we are at a tipping point in history in which we must change or become redundant.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
