Open Forum: Tom Reynolds
If your history books were not white-washed, you may have learned that in 1619 some twenty Black Africans were off-loaded at Old Point Comfort near Jamestown from the White Lion, an English privateer flying Dutch colors. There is an on-going debate as to whether those folks were indentured or enslaved. What is clear is that this was the beginning of a process that led, over the next two decades, to the institutionalized enslavement of Black people in Virginia. In his classic study, “There is a River: The Black Struggle for Freedom in America” (1981), Vincent Harding wrote: “Beginning in Virginia at the end of the 1630s, laws establishing lifelong African slavery were instituted” (p. 27). Those laws were enacted as a measure of control over every aspect of slave life and culminated in a 1667 act which established that Christian conversion and baptism of slaves would not lead to their freedom.
I thought about that piece of history recently as I read a news report of the swearing-in ceremony of Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-Va.) as the first Black woman elected to represent the State of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives. According to the report of the event in The Washington Post (March 9, 2023, B8), when Rep. McClellan was sworn in, she held in her hand the receipt for the poll tax that her father had to pay in order to vote—a receipt he had kept in a family Bible. In the Jim Crow era, the poll tax was just one of a number of obstacles Black citizens had to overcome in order to vote. As another example, she recalled that her grandfather had to prove he could write and had to produce three white men to vouch for it. In the article, she is quoted as saying, “It’s a tremendous honor . . . the fact that I’m the first from Virginia, the birthplace of American democracy and the birthplace of American slavery, is a kind of poetic justice.” Now, four centuries after the forced importation of those folks into Jamestown, Virginia has become the 23rd state to be represented by a Black woman. Locally, Melody Pannell now serves as the first woman of color to be elected to the Dayton Town Council. Indeed, it is true that the River of the Black struggle for freedom moves slowly, but it is moving; and, hopefully, is gaining momentum.
The Washington Post’s account of Rep. McClellan’s historic moment included a picture. In it were Rep. McClellan, her husband, their two children, and the Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy smiling broadly. It also reported that members of both parties stood and applauded her inauguration. We can only hope that the momentary show of bi-partisanship for a remarkable woman—a Black woman, wife, mother, and elected representative—will translate into respect for her and for the unique perspective she will bring to the House of Representatives: her concern for the expansion of voting rights, for women’s rights including abortion rights, and curbing the effects of climate change. Time will tell. The river may be dammed and diverted, but it will not be stopped as long as women like Rep. McClellan and Council member Pannell are elected to represent us; for, as Laura Dent put it at the International Women’s Day rally on Court Square in Harrisonburg, “Women lead with compassion, collaboration and community” (The Daily News-Record, 3/13/23, A3). May that river run deep and wide!
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.