Can social isolation kill you?
It’s a question that has been top of mind, especially for those of us serving older adults. Until March, when we turned our attention to protecting people from a new enemy.
We shuttered our senior centers, canceled health classes, developed new ways to deliver food and hygiene items to homebound older neighbors and to shuttle them to critical destinations. We called to tell them sheltering at home was the best way to avoid contracting the virus.
But we also knew about the pandemic paradox. The very thing that would help protect our neighbors from the virus would also likely weaken their immune system. And you need a healthy immune system to fight the virus.
Humans have evolved to feel safe in groups. Being unable to connect with others can cause a chain reaction that makes you sick. First, it elevates the stress hormone cortisol as well as inflammation in the body. That damages blood vessels and other tissues, which in turn increases risk of disease. According to a National Academies of Sciences report on the health consequences of social isolation and loneliness in older adults, social isolation significantly increased the risk of premature mortality from all causes, including dementia, coronary heart disease, cancer and stroke.
So yes, even in the best of times, social isolation can kill you. And older adults are especially at risk.
For years, experts have warned that seniors in the U.S. were experiencing increased levels of social isolation. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 28% of older adults now live alone. That’s just one of many factors creating this silent epidemic, which the Health Resources and Services Administration says has harmful side effects similar to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
It’s a problem locally, too. A recent Senior Needs Survey conducted by Bridgewater Retirement Community identified social isolation as a significant barrier to healthy aging in our community. Some older adults were already at risk because they have disabilities or a chronic illness that keeps them from getting out. Relatives or friends may have died, or they may lack transportation to visit loved ones. And that was before COVID-19 sent all of us scrambling inside.
Many of us are easing back out now in a collective sigh of relief. But older adults are being cautioned against exposure to others too soon.
Some of our clients report feeling down, isolated and alone. Many of them are falling at home more than they had been, and seem to be declining.
Long after there’s a vaccine to protect us from coronavirus, we’ll be fighting the social isolation epidemic. We need your help. Reach out to older friends, relatives and neighbors. Teach someone how to FaceTime her granddaughter or do yoga online. Spread out some lawn chairs in the yard and swap old sports stories.
Even a small gesture can inspire older adults to connect with others. And that can mean a longer and healthier life for all of us.
Jeri Schaff is executive director of Valley Program for Aging Services.
