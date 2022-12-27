Open Forum: Barbara Lampron
The ghosts of Christmas Past. America has loved the essence of Christmas long before the Germans brought their versions of Christmas celebration; Santa and the Christmas tree. Out of the far back country of Colonial, rural America came Silent Night, sung in many languages. People from many lands brought their own special traditions.
Each nation that sent folks from faraway lands to these un-united Colonies and then these United States sent their own Christmas Celebrations. Diversity wasn't a term used then; it was America, the melting pot. Before 1800 until about 1995 we blended, we melted and we became Americans. By not being easy, when it came, it was SPECIAL.
To this day we Americans enjoy the season, the shopping, the crowded stores. This time of the year it seems even old grumpies get into the feelings of Christmas. There is a quickness to everyone's step, life has meaning and joy, the joy of Christmas spills over into everyday things. The joy of just living fills the old and the young.
On these melted American streets of America, from just before Thanksgiving, you'd pass everyone in your town on Main Street (Mine was Church Street) until New Years as we passed or stopped to speak to each other, it was "Merry Christmas." Every town displayed a Christmas scene. It was the wonder for all children and adults to admire. Eventually department stores arrived, as did the malls many decades later. The largest store in town had a big jolly Santa for all children to admire. Christmas wasn't just a day, it was a month of people loving people. Cares were set aside for the Christmas feeling. The depression of the second Great War was momentarily lifted for those at home or 10,000 miles away.
White Christmas, the essential Christmas song, wasn't sung or written until the end of WW2. When singing that song GI remembered the joys of camaraderie or horrors of shells exploding. For a very brief moment, while singing, they were transported home to Mom and the family tree. Christmas was about joy when joy was lost in the noise of life.
We, the Americans of the 21st Century, cannot throw away every vestige of America because some mean-spirited people 100, 200, 2000 years ago did some evil things. If all we remember is the bad, Good shall never find us. That is what is the Spirit of Christmas: Good shall overcome evil if only for a short while.
New Years is the promise of a new beginning. Those bad people of yesteryear were never YOU. You are a brand new, still in the wrappers, version of America.
Enjoy the best America gave us: a lifelong Christmas present, our Constitution; use it wisely. It is a precious gift few have ever received. America gave you Christmas and a new awakening.
As you greet friends and foes, wish each a Merry Christmas—you'll feel warm inside and out just saying the words. Merry Christmas. Enjoy it!
Barbara Lampron lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.