On a recent trip to Alaska I was stunned to learn that much of the Trump family fortune originated in the 49th state. While visiting the restored Klondike gold-rush town of Skagway on the southeast Alaskan coast, I picked up a copy of the local newspaper in the town’s busy visitors center. There, on the front page, I met with the headline, “Grandpa Trump: Came For The Gold, Stayed For The Hotels.” The gist of the story of Friedrich Trump, grandfather of the president, follows.
German immigrant Friedrich Trump came to the United States in 1885 at the age of 16. He worked as a barber in New York City, saved up his money, and headed West to Seattle in 1891, where he bought and refurbished a restaurant, renaming it the Dairy Restaurant. The Dairy Restaurant, notes the Skaguay Alaskan newspaper article, was located in Seattle’s red-light district and initiated a business model wherein Friedrich Trump combined his restaurant businesses with houses of prostitution to make large profits.
“It was the beginning,” the article reads, “of a trend of Trump offering vices and prostitution at his establishments that would follow Trump’s ventures in the north.” These northern business ventures extended from Washington state (1891-97) into the Klondike-Yukon gold rush territories (1898-1901) of Alaska and British Columbia. In these gold-mining areas of boom towns and thousands of prospectors, Trump established several restaurants that likewise offered liquor, gambling, and “rooms for ladies,” a signifier that an establishment offered prostitution services.
In an advertisement for his Arctic Restaurant in the Bennett Sun, dated Dec. 9, 1899, Trump described his restaurant as “The best equipped in Bennett” with amenities that featured “Elegantly furnished private boxes for ladies and parties.” According the Skaguay Alaskan article, “These private boxes were a subtle way to hint back to Trump’s earlier ventures in Seattle and served as a front for prostitution services … the boxes being equipped with a bed and a scale … used to measure out the gold dust that the customers would use in payment to the ladies at the Arctic Restaurant.”
Following the movement of the miners, Trump established his final business venture (1900-01) in the Yukon Territories and likewise called it the Arctic Restaurant. The new restaurant was set up similarly to the previous ones with a popular restaurant in front. In the back of the main room were curtained areas where men could meet with “sporting ladies” for prostitution.
With the gold rushes subsiding and free-wheeling businesses in the Northwest territories coming under stricter governmental regulation, Friedrich Trump relinquished his Arctic Restaurant business in 1901 and returned to Germany with over half a million dollars in today’s economy. There he married before returning to New York City, where his lucrative real estate holdings would form the basis of the Trump empire.
Friedrich Trump died in 1918. His son, Fred Jr., a real estate magnate, would father Donald Trump. For further reading, consider Gwenda Blair’s "The Trumps: Three Generations That Built an Empire."
Bob Bersson lives in Bridgewater.
(7) comments
Whoopdee do! So what's your point, Jack?
Wow! Sounds a lot like how the Kennedy family became rich through illegal bootlegging during Prohibition!
Bob, you a such a prudish and narrow minded genealogist.
And your point is??? I know, because President Trumps grandfather was involved in something scummy, then you want to paint President Trump as dirty or whatever your point is.
Schiff and Soros must have put out word through their networks for the sheep to help seek more impeachment material.
No Trump fan am I, but his grandpa sounds like a pretty resourceful guy!
And?
