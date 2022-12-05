For the past six years, as we have witnessed the political demolition derby that was the presidency of Donald Trump and its aftermath, I have asked myself time and again: Will the next detestable act be the straw that breaks the back of GOP support for this singularly flawed man? Time and again, the answer was “No.” Trump seemed invincible. Until recently, when his star has finally begun to fade following the midterms and his announcement of a 2024 presidential bid.
Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, the New York Post, and the Wall Street Journal, previously informed Trump more than once that the media mogul’s empire would no longer back another Trump run for president. Murdoch then trolled Trump in the Post by placing news of the campaign launch under the headline “Florida Man Makes Announcement,” which then directed readers to page 26. For his part, Trump’s formerly loyal vice president, Mike Pence, remarked: “I think we’ll have better choices [than Trump] in the future.” A recent Blue State Conservative headline: “Donnie, Time to Go Away,” and the Washington Examiner’s: “He’s now a loser.” The very day following Trump’s 2024 campaign launch, Mike Esper, Trump’s former secretary of defense, bluntly assessed that the former president is “unfit for office.”
Christian evangelicals, 80% of whom supported Trump previously, have also soured. “He used us to win the White House. We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us,” evangelist Mike Evans told the Washington Post. “I cannot do that anymore.”
Even Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner officially bowed out of politics following the announcement. And a recent poll commissioned by the conservative Club For Growth show Trump trailing DeSantis in hypothetical faceoffs.
What was the final straw for the GOP? Was it Trump’s separating children from their parents at the border? No. Was it his 30,000-plus documented lies while in office, beginning with the size of the inaugural crowd and ending with the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen? No. Was it his constant bullying of any and all who crossed him, friend or foe? No. Was it his bromances with dictators: Russia’s Putin, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, or the Philippine’s Duterte? No. How about Trump’s attempted blackmail of Ukraine by withholding $400 million in military aid, which led to his first impeachment? No. Or his election tampering in Georgia following the 2020 election? No. Was it the reason for his second impeachment: orchestration of an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which resulted in several deaths, 100 Capitol Police officers injured, and nearly lynched his own vice president? No. Was it his treating top-secret documents like playthings? No.
The final straw: Trump is now a three-time loser. The midterm backlash to Trump in 2018 cost the GOP 40 seats in the House. His mishandling and politicization of the COVID pandemic cost Trump the White House in 2020. And his endorsements of extremist, election-denying candidates in 2022 cost the GOP the Senate and prevented an anticipated “red wave” in the House. Trump is now a political albatross.
The fact that Trump’s assaults on truth, human decency and democracy had little or nothing to do with his loss of favor among Republicans speaks volumes about how far the Party of Lincoln has fallen. Today’s GOP is anti-fact, anti-science, anti-democracy, pro-conspiracy, and pro-authoritarian. Fortunately the electorate has rejected this dystopian worldview — albeit narrowly — and we’ve been granted a chance to change course before it is too late. May rank and file Republicans at long last awaken to the reality that, not only is Trump bad for the GOP, he has been a cancer on the soul of the nation.
Dave Pruett lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.