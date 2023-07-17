Open Forum: Timothy Jost
The Supreme Court has recessed for the year and the justices have gone home for the summer, or perhaps off to party with their wealthy patrons.
Once again, this term the Court asserted its position as the most powerful branch of the American government. Our Constitution clearly specifies that Congress is supposed to legislate, the President to exercise the executive power, and the Supreme Court decide "cases" and "controversies." Our Constitution does not grant our courts the power of revision to freely decide what the law should be.
Through the creation of certain judicial doctrines, our current Supreme Court has badly overstepped its authority. Through the doctrine of originalism, certain justices claim the power to read the minds of the drafters of constitutional provisions and freely do so to impose their own ideological preferences. The justices assert that whatever the drafters may have had on their minds 170 or 230 years ago (or what certain justices think they were thinking) must govern today, even though our world bears no resemblance to the world of two centuries. Judges are now supposed to be historians, even though they have no training in history.
The Justices have also singled out their own favorite constitutional provisions, currently the Second Amendment and the freedom of religion provisions of the First Amendment, to take precedence over other constitutional protections, such as the establishment prohibition of the First Amendment or the equal protection clause. They are conducting their own hierarchy of constitutional provisions based on their own ideological predilections.
Through the doctrine of textualism, the Court has abrogated to itself the authority to read a statute to mean anything a majority of the Court wants the statue to mean, completely ignoring what the drafters of the statute intended it to mean.
Through its recent articulation of the major questions doctrine, the Court has stripped the executive of its constitutional authority to execute the laws any time the Court decides that an issue is too important to be left to the executive. Although the Court nominally claims in these cases that major economic and political questions must be decided by Congress, given the continual gridlocked impotence of Congress, Court essentially decides itself what the law should be. Lower courts are going further, holding that the executive can make no decisions that are not expressly guided by Congress. The Medicare program would shut down if every decision had to be made legislatively.
And the Court has taken a case for next year in which it may decide the expertise of administrative agencies is due no deference from the Court. The Court could declare itself the fount of all wisdom and the final expert on every subject under the sun.
The Court's power grab is even more troubling in light of the corruption of the current Court. While a majority of the justices of the Court were denying millions of Americans forgiveness of student loans, they were themselves enjoying the generous favors of wealthy business people. The Court's constitutional role is as an impartial adjudicator. How can a Court pretend to be impartial when it is receiving substantial benefits from people with interests before the Court? Every day we learn more about how extensive these benefits have been.
The Constitution guarantees judges tenure of office "during good behavior." It is time to consider whether the behavior of certain current justices has been “good” enough to justify their continued service.
Moreover, the judges of some of the lower Courts have strayed even further from their constitutional role. Right-wing activists have turned judge shopping into an art, bringing challenges to state and federal laws and policies before specific judges with known ideological commitments and no pretense of impartiality. These unelected judges are entering nationwide judgments in cases where no actual injury has occurred, usurping the role of the political branches. This turns on its head the founders’ views of separation of powers.
It is time to consider restoring the judiciary to its proper constitutional role—deciding “cases” and “controversies;" not running the country.
Timothy Jost lives in Harrisonburg.
