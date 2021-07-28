The American Dream and Promise Act passed by a House vote of 228 to 197 on March 18. The American Dream and Promise Act forms part of President Joe Biden's sweeping immigration agenda. This bill has been stalled in the Senate since then. This would grant legal status, and ultimately citizenship, to “Dreamers," young people who entered the United States unlawfully as children, along with TPS (Temporary Protected Status) holders who are unable to return to their home countries due to conflict or natural disaster. The bill is expected to provide legal status to roughly 3.4 million people. Sponsor Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard said the measure would “help ensure Dreamers, and others, can live free from fear and continue their many contributions to our nation.”
The House is expected to pass another bill that will provide a pathway to citizenship for more than 1 million undocumented farmworkers living in the United States. Comprehensive immigration reform has plagued Congress for four decades. Meanwhile, millions of undocumented immigrants work hard — many of whom are essential workers and pulled us through the worst of the pandemic last year — while living in fear of deportation.
On July 16, Judge Andrew Hanen, a Texas judge, ordered the Biden administration to stop all applications for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, ruling that the Obama-era program was illegal. DACA was established under the Obama administration in 2012 and granted protection from deportation and work permits to undocumented immigrants who came to the country as minors. Hanen found that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA) in creating the policy. He found that the policy was implemented unlawfully and ordered DHS to stop approving DACA applications — although he said it could continue to accept applications.
The ruling does not affect the status of any current DACA recipients. Biden called this federal court ruling that put a halt to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals "deeply disappointing" and again urged Congress to pass legislation that would grant undocumented immigrants protection from deportation under the program, a pathway to citizenship. "While the court’s order does not now affect current DACA recipients, this decision nonetheless relegates hundreds of thousands of young immigrants to an uncertain future."
He said the Justice Department intends to appeal the ruling. Alejandro Mayorkas, DHS secretary said, "I am disappointed by this ruling and its impact on families across the country, but it will not derail our efforts to protect Dreamers."
"The Biden-Harris Administration — and this country — remain as committed as ever to ensuring that Dreamers are protected from the threat of deportation and are allowed to continue to contribute to this country that is their home."
While the battle over the program has been going on for nine years, this is the first time a court has found the program to be illegal. Republicans have repeatedly claimed that the program was illegal, and President Donald Trump sought to revoke the program. That effort was shot down by the Supreme Court, which found it was done in a manner that was "arbitrary and capricious," while not ruling on the program itself.
There have already been a number of efforts in Congress this year to give legal status to DACA recipients. The Democratic budget proposal includes a pathway for citizenship for a number of undocumented immigrant groups — including DACA recipients.
Democrats may be able to pass such a proposal without Republican support due to the reconciliation process. Biden renewed those calls on Saturday, saying that "only Congress can ensure a permanent solution by granting a path to citizenship for Dreamers that will provide the certainty and stability that these young people need and deserve. I have repeatedly called on Congress to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, and I now renew that call with the greatest urgency. It is my fervent hope that through reconciliation or other means, Congress will finally provide security to all Dreamers, who have lived too long in fear."
Senate Democrats move on a human infrastructure bill through the budget reconciliation process (which only needs a simple majority to pass).
Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders is pushing to include about $150 billion in the human infrastructure bill for a pathway to citizenship. It is a crucial step in the right direction. I am urging our two Virginia Democrat senators to get on board to move this bill forward, and to support including a pathway to citizenship. It is a crucial step in the right direction. With strong public support for immigration reform, the time to act is now!
Ramona Sanders lives in Harrisonburg.
