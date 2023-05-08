Open Forum: Art Borden
On April 5, 2020, thousands of people in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County were shocked and saddened to hear that Steve Leaman suddenly died. He was only 62 years old. Steve had no known illnesses or health issues. On a nice spring day, he was riding his bike and his heart stopped beating. The doctors still do not know the cause of death.
Steve had worked in the Shenandoah and Rockingham County school systems for 36 years. He taught science and then for eight years served as assistant principal of Broadway High School and then spent 13 years as principal. His last three years he served as principal of Spotswood High School. After retiring from the school system, Steve continued to serve with the Virginia Mennonite Board of Missions.
As a young man, Steve indicated on his driver’s license that he wanted to be an organ donor. While his wife, Doris, was still trying to grasp the reality of her husband’s sudden death, the medical authorities called her and wanted her permission to go ahead with Steve’s wish. She tearfully said “Yes.” Immediately, she was subjected to two hours of intense questioning about Steve. They wanted to know about his health, lifestyle, and habits. Graciously, Doris persevered, in spite of being in a state of shock, and answered all their questions.
Today, Doris is rejoicing about Steve’s decision to be an organ donor (tissue and bone) and is glad that she gave her consent. Three years after Steve’s death, she received a letter from the medical authorities telling her how Steve has benefited other people. To date 101 people have been helped by Steve’s tissue and bone gifts. Steve’s has helped people needing surgery from the brain to legs and knees.
People from California, Texas, New York, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Virginia, Georgia, Michigan, Connecticut, Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Washington, Indiana, Minnesota, Korea, Canada, Columbia, and Spain have received transplants from Steve’s body. That is a total of 17 states and four foreign countries.
People commonly think that donating means giving money. Thankfully many also volunteer giving of time, talent, experience, and wisdom. Then there are those few who give of their whole body. Steve was one of those people who gave it all. He gave liberally to his church and other charities. He volunteered throughout his life giving of his time and talent. Then he made the ultimate gift by being a tissue and bone donor.
Steve spent his life serving people in the central Shenandoah Valley. In death he has already served people from coast to coast and four continents. The Donor Family Advocate promised that over the next couple of years, even more people will be blessed by Steve’s contributions.
Dr. Steven R. Leaman gave in life and gave in death. He gave it all. What a legacy.
Art Borden lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.