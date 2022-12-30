Open Forum: Bill Faw
A Theology of Santa Claus: Well before the great New-Age/Astrology religious awakening, we saw the development of a new cycle of Christian symbolism, a second incarnation: Santa Claus. Incarnation means that the divine becomes human so that we humans can better understand the divine. But the incarnate Christ is still too remote an incarnation, and the divine gifts he administers are too abstract and profound for most of us. To bring incarnation one step closer to us, we discovered Santa.
Once we discover this mediator of God’s tangible gifts, we need to see him within his full theological trappings. We go along fine until some young wiseacre asks: “but WHAT is Santa?” “Why, Sonny, he is an elf; sort of the greatest of the elves you have read about. Everyone knows that elves are human, yet supernatural; imminent within and yet transcending our weary world.” And elves are far more picturesque than spirits or spirit-human combinations; far more picturesque than ghosts--Holy or otherwise! The basic metaphysical groundwork for the theology of Santa had been developed by fairy tales and other exempla of humanity’s native religiosity.
But anyone who has been touched by Santa knows that more important than the question of what Santa is, is a recital of his acts. What is crucial is that he come at the appointed time to fulfill the expected events for which the world has prepared.
His is not merely a second coming; his is a yearly coming--a throwback to cyclical history, which makes us realize that the once-and-for-all acts of God cannot be understood by a-historical modern humans; and some-day-in-another-age hope is too distant for the ‘now-generation’.
A whole set of miracles accompany his incarnation-eschatology drama. Not just miracles for those for whom minor-supernaturality proves major-supernaturality, but miracles that make his acts of salvation possible, such as flying sleigh and reindeer, and the descending onto earth and ascending into the heavens through prohibitive chimneys. After all, it is easier for a fat man to squeeze through the chute of a chimney, then for a camel to get through the eye of a needle!
The miracles are rounded out by his ability to descend and ascend into every home and heart with a boundless bestowal of God’s gifts--all at the same time at 12:00 midnight Christmas Eve. The miracle is only slightly diminished by the time-change advantage. Such simultaneity can only be explained as ‘a moment of eternity breaking into time’.
We have talked about his nature and his acts. Also important is his person. The person of Santa takes the best of the ‘our grandfather who art in heaven’ tradition, without being encumbered by a ‘man of sorrows’ tragic streak. His cross is the ever-living Christmas Tree, over which he is triumphant without being hanged first. His incarnation is more self-contained: no embarrassing prayers to his God – and more comfortable to live with.
The acts and person of Santa imply an eschatological ethic. Crasser boys and girls need a simplified, legalistic, “you better watch out… he’s making a list… Santa Claus is coming…” rewards-and-punishment ethical threat. But those who have caught the “spirit” of Christmas – and not only the “letter” – accept his ‘grace’. The hope of his imminent coming enables them to live as if he has already come. Thus, the more refined Santa-logues attempt to live in child-like goodness all year round, buoyed up by a Theology of Hope.
Every incarnation develops a visible body--a church. And an eschatological body develops an expectant church. The Visible Body of Santa is the group of good boys and girls around the world, plus the Hallmark-Channel adults who have come to realize that Santa can only be approached by those who “become like as a child”.
Rounding out the picture are the eight reindeer disciples, the heavenly host of angelic elven helpers, the saintly Rudolph and Frosty, and the late convert who had earlier persecuted the church: the Grinch, whose conversion is spelled out by the blessed doctor, St. Seuss. A well-developed hymnody and written tradition give continuity to the faith.
The entire Santa Myth stresses the prior necessity of faith and belief. Parents can humor their children’s beliefs while feeling superior to the need to believe. As a special bonus, when the children begin to doubt, the parents need not grapple with the faith-unbelief crisis: they can just safely disillusion their kids and teach them that religion is, after all, for the kids.
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. His Spirit lives on as a melody in the hearts of his followers!
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
