I have a theory that those who oppose theories without examining them carefully are operating from a theory — examined or unexamined — of their own. This appears to be the default position of those Americans who justify their opposition to CRT by saying, “It’s only a theory.” In saying this they display a lack of curiosity about the subject of racial injustice and an ignorance of the value of theoretical inquiry essential in many fields of study — science, economics, music, art, history, education, medicine, etc. So, I offer a bifocal approach to this issue: first, on the nature of theories; second on the educational purpose of examining them.
According to Oxford American Dictionary, the first definition of theory is “a set of ideas formulated (by reasoning from known facts) to explain something.” Theories are principles or propositions drawn from a body of accumulated knowledge and information tested over a significant period of time. They are not only of academic interest, but have practical value as illustrated by the following story.
On January 14, 1794, just north of Harrisonburg in the village of Edom, Dr. Jesse Bennett performed the first successful cesarean section in America on his wife Elizabeth. Acting on the knowledge of such surgeries having been performed successfully in other parts of the world, Dr. Bennett saved his wife and his only child and became a hero in the history of medicine. The point is that Dr. Bennett had never seen a cesarean section performed, much less attempted one. He relied on theoretical knowledge presented by physicians he had never met. The same is true in many other fields of study. People learn by studying the accumulated knowledge of others. This includes theories that seek to understand “why and how race and racism continue to play a constitutive role in America” (The Washington Post). Those who oppose CRT are operating — knowingly or unknowingly — from theories of their own.
So, I come to my second focus point — the educational purpose of examining theories. In his book Love and Living Thomas Merton proposed that the purpose of education is “to help us define ourselves authentically and spontaneously in relation to our world” (Love and Living). In practical terms, this means developing citizens with the wisdom and courage of a Dr. Bennett. This happens when students are given the opportunity to consider various points of view under the guidance of wise teachers. Conversely, this is unlikely to happen when they are denied this privilege due to pressure from anxious folks who don’t understand the difference between legitimate theories and politically-motivated fear-mongering.
In conclusion, I find it remarkable that some educators and politicians believe it necessary to reject the critical study of our nation’s checkered racial history. Dismissing CRT out of hand, as some sort of demonic attempt to undermine democracy, is a disservice to students who will soon be voting. Do we really believe those students are incapable of understanding and evaluating the history of racial relationships in America? Being a grandfather of seven, I don’t think so. As a Michele Norris put it in Sunday’s Washington Post (July 25, A25): “We do our children no favors if we only feed them a steady diet of fairy tales that sidestep life’s complexities.”
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
