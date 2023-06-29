Open Forum: Art Borden
On Saturday, May 28 — over Memorial Day weekend — I was in Bishop, California, with some 30,000 other people attending the 53rd annual Bishop Mule Days celebration.
Bishop is small town in a valley of the Sierra Nevada Mountains. It is 4,000 feet elevation surrounded by 14,000-foot mountains.
At approximately 6:10 p.m., I was leaving my motel to go to the evening program at the fairgrounds. As I was leaving the parking lot, my car was struck on the left front fender by a Chevy Tahoe. It pushed my car into a trash bin and damaged the right front fender. I could move the car and got into a parking space at the motel. The left front wheel was at an angle and the car was not really drivable.
The first thing I did was take care of the necessary stuff with the police, insurance company and get information from the driver who ran into me.
I then went back to my room and wondered what to do next. I made some phone calls to my family. Since it was Memorial Day weekend, no business could be taken care of until Tuesday, May 30.
As I sat in my room, two questions crossed my mind.
1. What was the life lesson that God was trying to teach me?
2. Is there a nearby church that I could walk to tomorrow morning?
I went online and looked up "Bishop churches" to find the one close to me. There was a Southern Baptist Church that was very close to the motel.
Sunday morning, I went to the Baptist church. I arrived about 15 minutes early and shared my story with the pastor and said that I had two questions. The first was: What is the best body shop in town? It turned out that there was only one and they did not think very highly of it.
The second question was to find out if there was someone in the church who had a guest room that I could rent that would be cheaper than the motel.
I really did not get either question answered. It seems that God had other plans. I was using common sense to try to solve my problem. It turned out that I did not even know what question I should ask.
The service started in this small church. When I say small, I mean small. I think that there were less than 35 people there.
Right after the service started, two men walked in and sat down across on the other side of small sanctuary. The older one started to vigorously take part in the singing. The younger man was more passive. Prayer time came and the pastor made no mention of my requests. At the end of the service, the pastor took less than a minute to mention me and my problem.
I lingered for a few minutes to see what would happen. I was being genuinely ignored. Finally, the two late arrivals talked to me. The older man did most of the talking. They asked if they could look at the car. I got in their car, a nice new, small Mercedes. We drove to the motel. We got into my car and the older gentleman took it out and drove it a couple of blocks.
Upon arriving back at the motel, he said that he thought that he could make the car drivable. Then, he suggested that we go to a restaurant a couple of doors away and get some lunch and talk about what to do.
They had both lived in Bishop for years and knew everybody in town. They refused to let me take them to lunch and insisted on paying for everything.
We began to share information and get acquainted.
The older man was named Miguel. He was tall and light complexioned. I was surprised to find out that he and his family had come from Havana, Cuba when he was about five years old. He had lived in California most of his life and had retired from the California Department of Transportation. He had spent most of his life as supervisor of maintenance in this rural section of California. He is now 58 and is spending most of his time as an independent missionary in the Philippines. His goal is to wind up all his affairs and reside permanently in the Philippines.
The younger man, named Jiro, looked like he was Mexican. He was in fact American. His mother had come from Mexico. She actually cleaned my room at the motel. Jiro worked with computers in Southern California and was doing very well. The Mercedes was his. He wanted his mother to quit working. He would provide for her. She kept working as a maid in the motel because she did not want to sit home and look at television all day. Also, she wanted to socialize with her friends at work.
They were shocked when I, a 93-year-old man, responded to them in Spanish. I told them a little of my work in Venezuela and Central American as a missionary with the American Bible Society. I think the fact that I had been a missionary and spoke Spanish helped to bond us together. During lunch we shifted back and forth between English and Spanish. I prayed before we ate in Spanish, the first time I prayed in Spanish in over 50 years.
We had a delightful lunch together.
Miguel said that he did not want to work on the car on Sunday, the Lord’s Day, but that he would come around Monday morning and work on it.
About 9 a.m., Miguel showed up in his beat-up, dirty Toyota pick up. In this truck, he had every imaginable tool you could think of. He got out his jack. It was one of the big ones on wheels that mechanics use in their shops. He had a torch to heat up the bent rod to straighten the wheel. He worked over two hours on the car lying on the pavement most of the time. When he finished, we went out for a test drive. He actually got it up to 90 mph to see how it handed. When we came back, he assured me that the car would take me across the country back to Virginia.
I was not as certain. Nevertheless, I set out about noon and headed east and arrived home safely six days later.
The amazing thing to me is that God did not answer my prayer. I didn’t know how to pray. God just mysteriously guided me and put his servants in my path and showed them what needed to be done. I probably was put in contact with the only person in Bishop that could make my car drivable.
The night after the accident I asked myself “Why did this happen?” If I had been seconds earlier or later, it would not have happened. All kinds of things were going through my mind.
Suddenly, Sunday morning, June 18, over three weeks after the accident I went from wishing that this didn’t happen to being thankful for being given the opportunity to see God work. He didn’t do what I asked. He provided what was needed. I witnessed God working in ways that I could not imagine. This experience has turned out to be a blessing.
There are no accidents with God. There are opportunities to learn, to serve and to trust.
Art Borden lives in Harrisonburg.
