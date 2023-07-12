Open Forum: Stephen White
When I first read the DN-R back in mid-1989, my reaction came to, "Well, it's very conservative and even insular in its editorial tilt, but at least it does have one superb photographer — this guy named Allen Litten." For a number of years, I read it mainly on weekends, and when my wife and I retired and moved here I checked periodically to see what it offered by way of local coverage. Most of my reading was done when I came across it in waiting rooms or wherever I found a free copy.
Then just a few years ago, something caught my eye. It was a lead editorial that made me think there had to have been a change of staff, that what I had just read could not have been published by this paper back in the '90s or even anytime in the next 10 or 15 years. I started buying copies almost weekly, and the trend continued. The Forum page had been transformed. Now, competing views appeared on the same page. Theissen and Will showed up alongside Harrop and Blow. The lead editorial showed more good writing and less snarkiness. And the local coverage I sought back in the '90s was now there in much greater amount, detail, and quality. Events and businesses in Harrisonburg, Dayton, Broadway, Bridgewater, Elkton were augmented by great reporting on small "mom & pop" enterprises, farmers and their interests and difficulties, charities, volunteers, and local high school and college sports. Wow!
What pleased me even more, as a retired foreign policy analyst whose information came from reading a broad spectrum of both foreign and domestic printed media as well as classified sources, was the DN-R's much improved selection of Associated Press pieces, which taken together could give interested county citizens a pretty well rounded idea of important stories happening world wide. The DN-R, for its small size, had been transformed into a paper worthy of an economically vibrant county that is home to three institutions of higher learning — JMU, EMU, and Bridgewater College.
For the above reasons, I would like to add my own kudos to those of readers Kathleen Temple and Allen Clague III which appeared in Friday's edition (July 7) in response to letters from a couple of disgruntled readers, bringing the count to three "hurrahs" vs two "boos." I understand that just five votes — two con and two pro — don't constitute a clear statistical picture of how changes in the newspaper are widely seen in Rockingham County. But my intuition tells me that with the presence of influences from James Madison and Eastern Mennonite Universities and Bridgewater College, as well as the broad and varied expertise of thousands of local professionals and growing population of retirees, the new efforts by the DN-R to reflect balance and to open our window on the world a little more widely have created more happy readers than disgruntled ones. Thank you all!
Stephen White lives in Singers Glen.
