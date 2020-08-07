During most of the world’s history, no one was concerned with time zones. After all, what difference did it make? You could only travel as fast as you could walk, a horse could carry you, or a ship could sail. You could say that it was noon when the sun was directly overhead. Travel was so slow, and calculating time that way was satisfactory.
The invention of the steam engine changed things dramatically. With the steam engine, trains and railroads came into existence. Things sped up. For the first time in history you could travel fast enough to notice a difference in the time. A train could travel hundreds of miles a day. One train had to make connections with another. Keeping time had to become more precise. The 24-time-zone system was established. It was easy to divide the world up in 24 zones, roughly 1,000 miles wide. That was close to the maximum that faster trains could travel in a day.
Because of the distance from ocean to ocean, four time zones were established in the 48 contiguous states.
Is it time for us to think of changing the time zones? Here is a interesting proposal my father suggested some 70 years ago. Reduce the times zones in the U.S. to two. Keep Central time but make the East drop back one hour. Keep Mountain time and have the West Coast be on permanent daylight savings time. That would mean that when it is 6 p.m. in New York it is 5 p.m. in Los Angeles.
It would mean that when you flew coast to coast, you would only have one-hour time change. That would greatly reduce jet lag. It would make it much more simple for companies that do business all over the country to work together. It would probably save hundreds of millions of dollars. Some savvy economists can calculate that. There would be many fewer neighboring communities trying to coordinate events with two different times because there is only one dividing line. It would make prime-time TV much simpler with only one-hour difference. There are undoubtedly other benefits that would occur.
With heating and air conditioning, life can be made comfortable at any time of day. Lighting is used in businesses on a 24-hour basis. We don’t have to depend on the optimum hours of sunlight as we had to 100 years ago. Local communities can set schedules to take advantage of daylight hours if that helps in carrying out certain activities.
Arthur Borden live at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
(1) comment
Mr. Borden appears to have been locked in his apartment at VMRC for far too long.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.