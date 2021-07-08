The time has come for the elimination of political parties in American politics! All the real nasty problems over the past 70 years can point to partisan politics. The past 12 years points out the depths each party may go to to disrupt the business of the people.
In the initial years of the Obama administration, many Democrat bills before the House were rejected by the Republican leadership. Fast forward 11 years each bill the Republicans put forth — regardless of how much the American people needed the help (especially during lockdown with COVID-19) the Democrats rejected those bills. Where in the Constitution does it state the House or Senate political leader may control bills? No party or single individual seemed to be willing to speak for the people needing the help.
Over the past four years what value was added to the way of life of the people by trying twice to impeach a sitting president? I won’t go into guilty or innocent; he may or may not have been. What did Congress do, of value, that aided the plight of Americans sometimes locked down and sick with a deadly virus? They played dirty politics. Party politics supported riots and destruction in 20 states. More often, it was neither party doing the work of America.
What is the function of the legislative branch of the government? To make laws? Yes, certainly. Isn’t there a clause in some federal document that says: Provide for the general welfare! Doesn’t that mean to forget politics and do all and everything to protect the lives and health of American citizens? But, no Pelosi and Schumer seemed to spend each waking hour to find another means of impeaching the then president. It really didn’t matter impeachment, without conviction, is just a name. Knowledgeable citizens know impeachment is a process — with no legal value — except to get to the conviction step. With two tries and no conviction, four years were wasted not doing the people’s business.
The party system isn’t run by the people, it’s run by organizations and individuals that want to direct the government as dictators. We all know of the Soros and the Big Tech companies’ involvement in our political system. Astute people realize that big money corrupts and bigger money corrupts fully. I won’t speak about the Chinese financial influence in our politics, but I will point out that much of our media and many of our biggest corporations are wholly or partially owned by the Chinese. China is our greatest competitor and, if our generals are to be believed, our greatest threat. I’d say the virus proves it but?
George Washington, our first president, warned in his farewell address about party politics. He foresaw every issue modern politics is thrusting on the American people. Their government is being taken away by party, Big Tech, big business and filthy-rich Americans. Back only independent candidates! Free people must control their government their way without parties.
Barbara Lampron lives in Rockingham.
