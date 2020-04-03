What does it mean to Live United in a time like this? I’ve been thinking about it often.
As one part of our efforts at United Way and in partnership with The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg-Rockingham, we have launched the Harrisonburg-Rockingham COVID-19 Community Response Fund to provide a central place for people to give financially. We know the needs will be great and will do whatever we can to meet them. I have the privilege of working closely with many of our local human service organizations and know that they are in great need of support to sustain their already important services.
Whether it’s supporting this relief fund or giving directly to a local nonprofit, if you’re able, contributions of any size are incredibly meaningful. And if helping in other ways is what you’re able to give, I implore you to support existing structures before creating new ones.
In times of uncertainty, I find myself hustling to meet the short-term needs and often get overwhelmed by my inability to keep up. I know that many of us are feeling this way. What keeps me grounded is a hopeful vision of the future. While my team and I are working hard to connect, educate and advocate, I find myself striving for a bright future that we will create together when all of this is over. I am hopeful that this future will be because we displayed great perseverance, community and generosity.
So the question remains, what will our story be? Will it be that we allowed our differences to get in the way; or that we checked in on our neighbors nonetheless? Will it be that we put our own interests ahead of the public good; or we committed to following medical guidelines to keep everyone safe? Will it be that we fought about the most perfect solutions; or that we committed to working together above all else and pressed forward with the available resources?
We’re in this for the long haul. Now, more than ever, is a chance for us to practice chronic empathy and acute compassion — responding to both the short-term and investing in sustainable solutions for the long-term.
Let our story be that we chose the good will of our community over personal gain. Let it be that we rose to the occasion in an environment that we’ve never seen or had to navigate before. Let it be that we listened to one another and even looked for moments of joy and laughter. Let our story be that we chose to Live United, no matter what.
Laura Toni-Holsinger is executive director and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
