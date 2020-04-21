To date as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic over 3.5 million Americans have lost their health insurance as a result of becoming unemployed; some of these individuals almost certainly are readers of the DN-R. In contrast, the number of citizens who have lost their health insurance in countries with nationalized health systems is zero.
In 2017 the U.S. spent 18% of its gross domestic product on health care. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020 the U.S. was 37th in its ranking of health care; this is the lowest of any of the industrialized nations. Every industrialized nation above the U.S. has at least some form of nationalized medicine. In the interest of “making America great again” might the coronavirus pandemic offer a starting point for a better and less expensive health care system regardless of whether it would be called “Medicare for All,” a “National Health System” or heaven forbid “Socialized Medicine?” Getting better quality at a lower price, regardless of the title, would conform nicely to the principles of most fiscal conservatives.
In 1952, President Dwight Eisenhower expressed his opposition to socialized medicine. In retrospect, this is ironic because he spent virtually all of his professional life in the U.S. military, where socialized medicine was and still is the way that medicine is practiced. For at least 70 years, there has been an irrational opposition to a coherent national medical system in America that seems to be justified primarily because of the word “socialized.”
There are two other prominent and highly regarded examples of a socialized approach to medicine in America today. The first is the Veterans Affairs. Never have I encountered a veteran who had anything negative to say about the medical care that they received within the VA. The second is Medicare. Even some of my most conservative friends postponed their retirements until they would be covered by Medicare. An emotionally charged word should not impede the transition to better health care.
The fact that I’m a fiscal conservative causes me to question anything that increases my personal debt or the national debt. If I incur a debt, I’ll have to repay it. If the federal government incurs a debt, our children or grandchildren will find themselves repaying it. However, extreme circumstances may require actions that increase either of these debts. In this light, it seems reasonable that the U.S. government will be sending most Americans a check to help us through the COVID-19 pandemic and the monetary problems that it is causing, even though it will produce an increase in the national debt. That said, we should recognize that these checks are an example of democratic socialism at work. These checks can be viewed as an example of socialism because they benefit society. They reflect the democratic process because they were overwhelmingly supported by our democratically elected officials. How many people will be returning their checks to the federal government because they are opposed to the principle and/or reality of democratic socialism?
JJ Leary lives in Fulks Run.
