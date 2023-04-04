Open Forum: George Lampron
This isn’t and April Fools joke. Will the perfect person please identify her or himself! I know from Social Media or even public media (TV, Streaming, Papers) perfect people are in the majority. Please explain ESG to me!
Personally, I’m ignorant, I’m confused, I don’t understand a darn thing happening in this world. Racism, genderism, socialism, capitalism — I’m just this side of a mushroom. Woke, CRT, 1619, New World Order — I know nothing! If you want your 1950 dodge fixed, I’m your guy.
Tribalism — is it good is it bad? Apparently, it is bad when I hang out with my own kind but good when I cling to and immerse myself in my Combat Company — is there a difference? If Tribalism is being American, call me a Tribalist.
The USA blows up a Russina/EU fuel line feeding heating, cooling along with industry to an Ally and we gave Russia $800 million for their oil. Doesn’t that confuse YOU?
A Green uncarbonized world is the goal of the Government and millions, yet nothing pollutes like the Ukraine/Russian War we are funding with borrowed dollars? Are you confused yet?
To me the loss of one life, isn’t worth the hundreds of billions of borrowed American dollars — that is American, Ukrainian or Russian lives. You can’t really replace any human, we are all unique, one of a kind.
I once lived in a country I knew was mine. I spoke the language. Now words or acronyms pop up hourly that I don’t understand. When my president speaks — I either miss half of his words or I have no idea of what he’s saying. Did I get a ride to Mars?
The Vice President? Wow, where is she from? She makes me more certain we were invaded by aliens from space. She could be speaking of a international political figure that just died — and she’d giggle through most of the eulogy. Who elected her? Obviously, she earned her 13 percent of the Democrat Primary vote.
I hear terms I don’t fully understand or some that scare me to the core. Then too I hear nice sounding acronyms and these too are frightening.
Take ESG. At first I thought it was a cure for cancer then my great-granddaughter (6 years old) explained it as Environment, Social, Governance. I said, fine — what does that mean. She had no idea of the meaning, but she knew it was GREAT.
I researched further-ESG is a Biden initiative and one demanded by the European Union (EU). This should frighten you, it did timid me: The EU shall dictate to the WORLD and controls the WORLD by demanding that any item, product, food sold in Europe must meet their standard of Social Correctness, Environment controls and standards. The person or company that makes the first molecule to the finished ELECTRIC car or hamburger, must have EU approval. Anywhere in the World. Are you frightened yet?
That surely sounds like 1984, a book about We Speak, total control by the state. The difference is: now ESG controls us from afar, the EU. The same people that gave the world Adolph Hitler are now giving us ESG.
What confuses me, confounds me is: 16 million Americans fought and some died in Europe, Asia to give Americans TOTAL freedom and not German slavery and here we are — Our government joining in ESG’s total control, under the guise of a Green New World. Is the collective memory of this USA that short? When your country is sold out to an ideal or another country — always follow the money.
George Lampron lives in Rockingham.
