Donald Trump is not perfect. However, there can be no excuse for the malicious lies told about him. When Joe Biden launched his 2020 presidential campaign, he claimed to be running because Trump called white supremacists “very fine people.” But the Trump speech which Biden misquoted instead condemned — even “totally condemned” — white supremacists. Trump only spoke well of some people of the opinion that Civil War statues and monuments should be preserved — clearly a question on which good people can disagree. Perversely, Trump’s political enemies twisted this reasonable point into political slander. Anyone else remember Joe Biden launching his entire campaign on a malicious lie? It’s revealing that many people who vaguely and non-specifically accuse Donald Trump of lying do not care at all about this.
Advancing to the present day, it seems the District Attorney of Manhattan in New York City is twisting an alleged misdemeanor of Trump’s into a felony charge to give the world the spectacle of Donald Trump in handcuffs. To amoral and dishonest Democrats it makes perfect sense to jail Trump for a misdemeanor. Meanwhile the extended Biden family is enriched with millions of dollars of influence payments laundered from Communist China, immune from legal jeopardy thanks to a politicized Department of Justice.
However, Trump’s greatest strength has always been taking advantage of mistakes of inept, hapless enemies. All Americans are aware that the corrupt Democrats are holding political prisoners from the January 6th protest against Democrat election lawbreaking. Adding to that outrage by imprisoning Trump, turning him into a Nelson Mandela figure, will only unleash an electoral flood back against the Democrats.
At this point I would vote Donald Trump for President even if he were sitting in a prison somewhere in New York City. Why? Here are three easy answers:
First, I am tired of the lies from corrupt politicians who enrich themselves while harming America. Donald Trump is one of the precious few in politics who diminished in personal wealth instead of using power for self enrichment. Some of Trump’s harshest opponents are in the US Senate; these backroom dealmakers in office for decades can’t stand that Trump refuses to play their games. Their reason for hating him makes me prefer him.
Second, because of Democrat Marxism and fascism. To students of history this seems an improbable combination, however these mismatched shoes both fit. Their Marxism shows in caustic identity politics, destroying unity and exacerbating grievances. Militant “Woke” trash the legacy of America’s finest historical leaders who promoted unity and equality before the law, such as Martin Luther King, Jr. Their fascism refers to government alliance with megacorporations to oppress people, censor the public square, and cancel anyone disloyal to their aggressive agenda. As an example, today Big Pharma appears to run the FDA and CDC. How else could we have such insanity as a pregnant woman being fired from her job for refusing an mRNA injection with zero long term safety studies? Every medical professional knows this is wrong. It takes a long time to study whether drugs are safe to administer during pregnancy. Babies have literally their entire lives before them, and nothing is more important in healthcare than protecting their wellbeing. How could all this be thrown out the window? The answer is ugly: billions of dollars in Big Pharma profits. It’s not just in healthcare, though. Search engines, video websites, and social media companies shore up the fascist regime by controlling narratives, as with Hunter Biden’s leaked record of wrongdoing on his laptop. The term “disinformation” is Orwellian in the way the fascist government and corporate allies use it. Normal people would define “disinformation” as something untrue; however the Democrats often apply that label to truths they find inconvenient and want to censor.
Third, I choose Donald Trump because he was an anti-war president with solid peacemaking credentials, even in the turbulent Middle East. Remember when he brokered peace deals between Israel and various Muslim majority nations? By contrast, and to all appearances, the current administration is trying hard to start World War III. Russia’s war-mongering is wrong, certainly, however it is a complicated situation. Ukraine is a deeply corrupt country that is emphatically not democratic, and ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine have human rights, too. It is also a mistake and potential path to world war for NATO to go back on its earlier commitments against intrusion into former Soviet satellite nations. To make things worse, the last person we need to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine is someone deeply beholden to China like the corrupt Biden.
America must unite in choosing the merely imperfect over the incorrigibly corrupt. We cannot afford what the Biden administration is costing us. That is why I choose to Make America Great Again, Again.
Andy Vogan lives in Penn Laird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.