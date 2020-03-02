We are not “Valley people” in the native sense of the word. We grew up in Ohio, got married and moved to Pittsburgh, worked in and moved to NYC, retreated to Princeton, N.J., migrated to Northern Virginia, retired to Tidewater Williamsburg and two years ago moved closer to our kids and most grandchildren here in Bridgewater. Our sojourns in each of the previous locations ranged from a low of three years to a maximum of 23 years, and each location had its contribution to our collective experience to date. Northeast Ohio was family roots, college and marriage. Pittsburgh produced a career path and three children, New York spurred entrepreneurial instincts and appreciation for a degree of sophistication. Princeton remains home for some of our kids and represents full-blown entrepreneurial experience. Princeton also provided that unique almost fraternal experience of young parenthood and growing career development. NOVA provided professional development for my wife and significant financial opportunity for the family. Williamsburg was 20 years of fun. Golf, tennis, travel, grandchildren, fraternization, food and fellowship. Now in our 80s, we don’t yet know what Bridgewater brings but so far, we are very encouraged.
My wife will confirm that I am a daily devotee of the DN-R op-ed. There is a broad range of both topics and opinions. Sometimes I’m in full accord and other times I wonder why someone could be so mistaken. Of course, like all who take pen in hand to express an opinion, I am always right. Our current president is an egotistical, bombastic, New Yorker. He is not humble like Abe Lincoln, noble like Washington, affable like Reagan or cool like Obama. He is a brash citizen of the Big Apple but sometimes even brassy New Yorkers can be right, can love their country and can be effective. I pray that this is such a case because if he is wrong, we all suffer but if he is right, we all prosper on many fronts.
Over the next few months we will have opportunities to practice our evaluation of candidates. I do not see one without serious flaws. The president’s own words of the past convict him of misogyny. His leading opponents, Sen. Sanders, Vice President Biden, Sen. Warren and Mayor Bloomberg each have their own well-documented areas of weakness, some overlapping those of Mr. Trump, others unique. As of today, we do not know the outcome of the coronavirus epidemic, but it appears that President Trump’s actions so far have been effective in minimizing our exposure. Hopefully our agencies and corporations between them will devise testing, treatment and prevention protocols to keep this threat to a minimum. Part of our nation’s ability to respond to this and other threats is a healthy, innovative and self-sufficient economy that can adjust to supply chain interruptions or shortage of energy. While many accuse President Trump of parochialism, his emphasis on protecting American interests has benefited us all during the past three years.
Phil Radcliffe lives in Bridgewater.
