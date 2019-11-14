I can answer Bill Faw’s question about President Trump’s statement of loyalty. (“Question for Trump Voters,” Oct. 23). In a word — metaphor. Only a blubbering idiot would believe that if he murdered someone he would go free. If he did so he would go to jail and/or be executed. He knows this. We deplorables know it. Only fools don’t.
Hillary called us deplorable. Then she went on to state a very real fact. She was absolutely right about people being let down by government, lousy economy, and desperate for change. She said, “Those are people we have to understand and empathize with.” And so we did not vote for her. We knew she did not plan do any of that.
President Donald Trump is a loud, brash braggart with an enormous ego. He has a big no-filter problem, thinks out loud, and is somewhat childish in dealing with people who insult him. What he is not is corrupt, afraid, stupid, or a hypocrite. Whole bunch of people put their faith in him and will continue to do so as long as he delivers — delivers a shaken up swamp, judges that don’t rewrite the Constitution, a border that means something, an environment that allows business to grow and people to have hope for a meaningful life.
We Trump supporters want something and will support him flaws and all to get it. We would also throw him out if he goes off the rails (That’s our definition of off the rails — not yours) and commits crimes beyond what Obama did. We deplorables want to undo the harm that liberalism has done to us. We deplorables want to have the safety of letting our children play outside or walk to school again. We want our children taught to love their country and respect their flag at school again. We want families to stay together — not have laws that incentivize fathers not to be there. We want immigrants to blend into our culture, not the other way around. We want girls to compete in sports against girls — not guys. We want a leader that puts Americans first. We want a leader who fights for us — the deplorables.
Personally, I find it better to have a crude president than a socialist, a liberal or a crook like Hillary. President Trump is doing what he got elected to — and against the most foulest of nastiness from Democrats. And building the wall — at last!
He is now in a fight against corruption and risking his presidency to fight it. We will not desert him. He will not be impeached. Not by crooked politicians. Not for doing what Obama did.
Question for the Bill Faws of the world. Now that the Democratic Party is led by socialists do you plan on continuing to support the end of America? If so, then thank a deplorable for saving your stupid butt. We will not allow you to destroy us too.
Michael Fortson lives in Page County.
(6) comments
"What he is not is corrupt, afraid, stupid, or a hypocrite. (...) He is now in a fight against corruption and risking his presidency to fight it."
This database tracks the documented incidents of Trump's corruption from conflicts of business interest. It went over a count of 2600 this week, so far.
https://www.citizensforethics.org/trump-conflicts-of-interest-tracking/
He's working for himself (corrupt in these documented ways), not doing his job of upholding the Constitution and serving the public interest. He never really took on that job of performing the presidency. It's just a stepping stone. It gets him the other things he wants, plus a convenient way to delay indictments and lawsuits for various crimes.
You say you can define the "rails" that you will be able to throw him "off of", if he in fact turns out to be corrupt. How soon will you perceive that corruption, and define those rails?
Dear Pakled, no surprises here - another left-wingnut dot org funded by liberal wingnut donors and supported by liberal wingnut organizations dedicated to trashing President Trump and anyone else who opposes their socialist anti-Western views. Please find a conservative site with similar trackers and you might gain some credibility.
This letter is ... illuminating.
And darn accurate too
Michael, this letter is brilliant! Well done!!
"President Donald Trump is a loud, brash braggart with an enormous ego. He has a big no-filter problem, thinks out loud, and is somewhat childish in dealing with people who insult him. What he is not is corrupt, afraid, stupid, or a hypocrite."
Michael, that's what liberals don't understand because they are corrupt, afraid, stupid, and hypocrites.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.