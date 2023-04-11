I wrote three open forums in April and May, 2019, in which I examined seven personality traits of then-President Trump, whom people may like, tolerate or dislike. With his first criminal indictment, it seems a good time to extend this into a “personality profile” classifying people as “always-Trumpers,” “sometimes-Trumpers” and “never-Trumpers.”
Before, I mentioned his frequently insulting women, the Access Hollywood video about his groping women, and many women charging him with various sexual involvements, some of whom he allegedly paid off to keep from sinking his 2016 election. Some like his swagger and “manliness,” others tolerate his “locker room talk,” and still others dislike him as lewd, vulgar and misogynistic.
I mentioned his calling migrants rapists, murderers and animals, and his implied moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and counter-demonstrators. Some like this as representing their own views. Others tolerate this as a needed corrective to political-correctness. Still others dislike this as encouraging racism.
I mentioned ugly name-calling, chants of “lock her up!”, encouraging violence against protestors at rallies, calling the press “enemies of the people,” and praising autocrats as “strong leaders.” Some like or tolerate this as his being a strong leader. Others dislike this as grade-school bullying.
Although being the first elected President without any governmental or military experience, he reportedly only read two-page intelligence briefings. Some like or tolerate this as: “he is just like me.” Others dislike this, wanting someone more qualified than “me” to run the country.
Trump tweets or blurts out whatever comes to his mind and relied more on Sean Hannity than his official advisors for public policy. Some like or tolerate this as his bringing a fresh view. Others dislike this, preferring presidents to think and consult before acting.
Trump restates and re-posts things even after they have been disproved. Years ago he was an “Obama birther.” Now, Trump claims that he won the 2020 election — the so-called “Big Lie” which hamstrings the Republican party today. Some like or tolerate this as if blurting things out is a definition of “truth telling,” rather than requiring a correspondence to facts. Others dislike this, seeing him as a pathological liar who lies even when it hurts him.
Trump brags about having gone to the best schools with the best undisclosed grades, being a “stable genius,” knowing more than the generals, having the greatest memory in history, having life experiences which prepared him excellently for the presidency, having the two greatest victories in presidential history, although running under three million votes behind Clinton and seven million behind Biden, having record inauguration turnout, and having accomplished more than any other president. Some like or tolerate this trait as a sign of an assured leader; while others see it as a pathological and dangerous trait for any leader.
I wrote these forums early in Trump’s term. Two impeachments, pressuring state officials to change vote counts, and a capitol insurrection have added even more dangerous traits to our “Trump Profile.” Let me sketch three.
Demonstration Organizer: We know from Trump’s own words and from sworn testimony from Trump and Pence aids that Trump invited the thousands to come and directed them to go to the capitol to take back our country, even knowing many were armed. Trump now promises to pardon the thousand arrested. In two recent opinion pieces in the DN-R, some seem to like this or tolerate it as a “demonstration” by patriots. Others see it as an attack on our government, created by the president.
Victim: Businessman Trump had a long record of being the “victim” of civil suits against him. At his Mar-a-Lago rally after his criminal arraignment, last week, he reminded us of the many charges against him in all of his criminal cases, blaming the DAs and judges and their families. Some see him or tolerate him as “being” a victim. Others dislike his “playing” the victim again and again.
Money Raiser: Trump is spectacular in raising money – especially when he is a “victim.” Lindsey Graham is literally crying on Fox News, begging for money for Trump’s defense fund. Those liking this trait are free to use your hard-earned money to help this billionaire. Others dislike him as an ultimate grifter.
If you like most of these Trump traits, rate yourself an “always-Trumper.” If you dislike most, a “never-Trumper;” and if you just tolerate most of them, a “sometimes-Trumper.”
Let me close by asking “always-Trumpers” if you would marry or go into business with someone with Trump’s traits?
“Sometimes-Trumpers” say that they would only vote for Trump if he were the lesser of two evils. I ask you: is Trump really the lesser of any two evils?
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
