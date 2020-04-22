Balancing faith and science in our responses to climate change and to the pandemic involves seeing science as uncovering God's natural laws.
Climate change: Fortunately, many evangelicals heed biblical calls for humanity being the steward and caretaker of God's creation; realizing this does not mean that humans do whatever they want with the earth for personal profit. Yet, evangelicals are numbered disproportionately among "climate-change deniers." Why? Shouldn't "conservative" mean you want to conserve important things, like God's creation?
A political reason is that many evangelicals adopt conservative opposition to governmental action regarding gas mileage and the use of alternative energy -- all of which might cost businesses and taxpayers more in the short run, but save the planet in the long run.
A theological reason is that some evangelicals have a reckless view of God's providence. In a church climate-change discussion, an evangelical friend suggested to me that God would surely step in and not let climate change do the damage I was suggesting. Rendered momentarily speechless, I squelched my impulse to remind him how God's intervention went in the story of the biblical flood; but did manage to say that I didn't think God would rescue the world from its persistent neglect and abuse of resources and nature; and that God was "intervening" through those raising these issues.
Coronavirus: Right now we are facing the COVID-19 pandemic. The Coronavirus Task Force takes the crisis seriously, but their formation was delayed by the 2018 disbanding of the NSC Pandemic Response Team, and then by early-2020 high level science-denying characterization of COVID-19 alarm as being a far-left conspiracy to bring down the president. The task force's work is made difficult by President Donald Trump's daily comments to reassure or scare us, blame previous administrations, praise or blame governors, and belittle journalists; and by his resisting federal stay-home orders and a federal procurement and distribution network. I have written about his shortcomings, but now I wish he would rise to the occasion!
Faith and science: We are witnessing reckless views of God's providence also with coronavirus. You may choose to trust in God (as I do) or not, but we absolutely must trust in science! I have just seen my congregation's marvelous livestream Palm Sunday worship service -- every portion videotaped from the preacher's, scripture readers', pianist's and vocalist's respective homes. Marvelous social distancing adding witness to the words of the service.
All persons of any faith: Obey God's natural laws! Don't hold mass religious services with an attitude that you don't need precautions because "God will protect me", or (as we actually heard yesterday) "If God wants me to die I will die." Besides putting the rest of us in danger from your "act of faith", yours is an act of arrogance: a statement that you are so righteous that God makes an exception for you. That violates Moses' (Deuteronomy 6:16) and Jesus' (Matthew 4:7) proclamation: "Do not put the Lord your God to the test"! Amen!
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
