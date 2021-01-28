The bold headline in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday, Jan. 21, read, "BIDEN SEEKS UNITY, HEALING." For many of us, that’s a hopeful vision. For others it seems like a pipe dream. As divided as we are, how can we possibly fulfill that vision? I want to address that question with a story from my experience.
For all of my life, I have been a Baptist, and for over 40 years a Baptist minister. For those who are unaware of it, a key feature of us people called Baptists is our commitment to the principle of “soul freedom” — the belief that each member is privileged, by the grace of God, to live out their faith commitment without interference from others. This includes being involved in decision-making through a democratic process — each member, the pastor included, having one vote. A corollary to this belief is that each congregation is free to manage its own affairs without interference from an ecclesiastical hierarchy. An old folk saying among Baptists is that each local church is like a “tub that sits on its own bottom.” This is why Baptist churches can look so different in different places. They are, in many ways, a product of their cultural heritage and at times that can be messy. Having said this, I want to share with my readers what I believe to be the most important principle about the way to survive as a Baptist pastor. I learned it from a colleague many years ago: “Tell the truth and trust the people.” That principle, which grows out of our commitment to “soul freedom,” got me through a number of difficult circumstances in my experience as a pastoral leader.
I share this story to make a point about the current conditions in our nation. The overriding theme of our new president’s message is unity. In the Oxford American Dictionary, unity is defined as “the state of being one or a unit.” A “state of being” has to do with our essential nature as a people. It is a value imprinted on our currency — e pluribus unum. It is affirmed in our Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. It is, as President Biden has said, essential to our national recovery. We are — all of us — Americans, unless we choose not to be. And like the Baptists, we Americans possess “soul freedom.” We are granted the privilege of self-determination. Each of us has the privilege and responsibility to develop and improve ourselves. But, at the same time, we must grant that freedom to each other and seek to accommodate, as best we can, to the needs of our fellow citizens. To achieve unity and healing, the Biden/Harris team must continue doing what they did in the long and arduous campaign — “Tell the truth and trust the people.” It got them to where they are. It is the basis by which they point us toward a new day and a new way in our American story.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
