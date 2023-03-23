In 2012 I retired from teaching mathematics at JMU. I love math, but the most rewarding experience in my career was pioneering a “science-religion” Honors course. In truth, it was intentionally a science-mythology course, because mythology, being metaphorical, avoids dogma. The course exceeded my wildest hopes; more than a few students found it life-changing.
In today’s “anti-woke” educational atmosphere, such a course might get me fired. Consider Florida’s recent “Stop W.O.K.E. Act” by Gov. DeSantis. Had it not been struck down by a federal judge, calling it “positively dystopian,” the legislation would have prohibited teachers from suggesting anyone “bears responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish or other forms of psychological distress” on account of historical racism. Similarly, here in Virginia, Gov. Youngkin’s first executive order was to remove the teaching of “divisive concepts, including critical race theory” from K-12 education. Allegedly, these initiatives protect vulnerable students. In reality, they impose a GOP norm of political correctness that suppresses hard truths.
To immerse students in a mythological world, I assigned the American classic Black Elk Speaks: Being The Life Story Of A Holy Man Of The Oglala Sioux. Different chapters were by turns eye-opening, humorous, or devastating, especially the chapter on the 1890 massacre of nearly 300 Lakota (“Sioux”) men, women, and children at Wounded Knee, SD, by a detachment of the U.S. 7th Cavalry. History can profoundly disturb.
So can science. In the 1500s, Church doctrine embraced the Earth-centered cosmology of Ptolemy, with humans, God’s highest creation, at the exact center of a cozy cosmos. Nicolaus Copernicus’ 1543 treatise On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres upset the prevailing paradigm by introducing heliocentric (sun-centered) cosmology. Copernicus died the day of publication; promotion of the new theory fell to Galileo, an Italian, and Kepler, a German. For touting Copernicanism, considered heretical, Galileo faced the Inquisition at 70 years of age. Shown the instruments of torture, he recanted, was spared execution, and consigned to house arrest for the remainder of his life. The Church’s Index of Prohibited Books banned the works of Copernicus, Galileo, and Kepler for more than two centuries.
In 1859, another scientific work landed what Freud termed “the second … blow to human narcissism.” The mild-mannered scientist was Charles Darwin, and the book was On the Origin of Species. To this day, the theory of evolution remains deeply disquieting to many. A century after the infamous Scopes “Monkey Trial,” school boards around the country still wrestle with how and/or whether to teach evolution.
Most people don’t know that, before it rocked the world, evolution first upset Darwin’s own equanimity. When Darwin embarked on a five-year, round-the-world voyage of the H.M.S. Beagle at 22 years of age, he was a young-earth creationist, soon to become a cracker-jack, self-trained geologist. It was geology that led him to question the biblically-based age of the Earth: 6000 years. Not until the end of the voyage was Darwin prepared to confront the idea that haunted him most: the variability of species.
So terrified was Darwin of this idea that he suffered bouts of illness, partly psychosomatic, for nearly fifty years. Proposing evolution was like “confessing a murder” he confided to a friend. Rightly fearing a firestorm of controversy, he procrastinated publishing for two decades, going public only after a competitor, Alfred Russel Wallace, almost scooped him.
Early in the 20th Century, quantum mechanics (QM) so confounded physicists that its originators rued the day they contributed to the theory. Erwin Schroedinger, who developed QM’s wave equation, groused: “If we are going to have to put up with these damn quantum jumps, I am sorry I ever had anything to do with quantum theory.” Similarly disgusted at the probabilistic aspects of QM, Einstein lamented: “I would rather be a cobbler, or even an employee in a gaming house, than a physicist.”
History and science aren’t the only troubling disciplines. Any work of fiction worth its salt—think Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn or Victor Hugo’s Les Miserables—contains passages that shake us to our core. For that matter, the Bible is immensely troubling, especially the crucifixion.
To shelter students from all thoughts that might disturb them would require banning history, science, and every great work of literature. Let’s call the movement to censor controversy by its rightful name: The New Dark Ages.
I neglected to say how I knew students were distressed by reading Black Elk Speaks. I had them keep journals—which I read periodically—to help them process difficult content. What most troubled students surprised me: It was that they had NOT been told the whole truth in their high-school history curriculum. Student after student echoed a variation on this theme: Why haven’t I been taught this before?
Students are not snowflakes. They can handle age-appropriate truth. What troubles them most is being denied that truth.
Dave Pruett lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.