Open Forum: John Massoud
Donald Trump is being charged for keeping classified documents at his home, which is protected by Secret Service 24/7.
Joe Biden did the same, and won’t be prosecuted.
Donald Trump has been indicted for trying to make a second set of electors in disputed states in the 2020 election.
Hilary Clinton did the same in 2016, and faces no charges.
Donald Trump was impeached by Nancy Pelosi’s Congress for delaying foreign aid to Ukraine until the Ukrainian government could prove they were not engaging in corrupt influence peddling.
Joe Biden openly brags about how he got a Ukrainian prosecutor fired for looking into Hunter Biden’s corrupt influence peddling. How did he get the prosecutor fired? By threatening to cut off American foreign aid.
Did Department of Justice hack Jack Smith prosecute Stacy Abrams in Georgia for saying the 2018 election was a fraud? No. Did he prosecute Hillary Clinton for saying that the 2016 election was fraudulent, and for funding the Steele Dossier (which she paid for through firewalls)? No. But Jack Smith did prosecute Mr. Trump for saying that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Did Mr. Smith prosecute then Senator Barbara Boxer for trying to nullify the legally certified vote in Ohio in 2004?
How many Americans were prosecuted and held — often without being charged — after Jan. 6? Several hundred. Yet how many Americans burned down cities all over the USA during 2020 — and how many of them were arrested? Does anyone remember the term “mostly peaceful protests” from 2020?
The power of any government is immense. Governments have — among other things — two formidable powers that no other entity has. The power to tax and the power to imprison. For most of my life, the government, be they controlled by Democrats or Republicans, has always tried to use the power to imprison judiciously. Have there been abuses of this power? Yes of course. Have people who were innocent of any crimes been unfairly prosecuted in our history? Of course. The current corruption in our justice department started in the Obama regime. Eric Holder and his group of cronies started the weaponization of the DoJ. But it took the corrupt crime boss, Joe Biden to perfect this.
Jack Smith is our version of Andrei Vyshinsky, the Soviet prosecutor under Stalin who was responsible for the thousands of show trials. Stalin was ultimately responsible of course, but he could not have done this without the help of cronies like Vyshinsky. Because of horrible persons like Andrei Vyshinsky, hundreds of thousands of innocent Russians and other nationalities were sentenced to death or hard labor in the gulags. If we are not careful, we will end up like the Soviet Union.
Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican or an independent, each of us should be horrified at what the Department of Justice is doing now. We’re prosecuting people not based on what laws are being broken, but on what your opinions are. These prosecutions and lack of prosecutions are events which have not regularly occurred in the USA throughout our history. But during the Biden regime, they now seem to be the norm.
John Massoud is the Chairman of the 6th Congressional District Republican Party.
