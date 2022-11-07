Betty Tyree's letter of Oct. 27 says, "Our country is facing high inflation due to the policies of his administration...", but the whole world is experiencing inflation; ours is the lowest in the world. Please, Betty Tyree, cite the specific policies of this administration that have resulted in worldwide inflation. Betty Tyree then goes on to say "...many of our schools are teaching Marxist doctrines to our children" with the implication that we are teaching our kids to be Marxists. Please, Betty Tyree, tell us what schools and what school districts are teaching "Marxist doctrines" and specifically which "Marxist doctrines" are being taught and, more to the point, how they are being taught? Should our high school graduates be totally ignorant of Marxism?
Andy Vogan's letter of the same day seems to say that because no police were killed on Jan. 6, no impeachment of Trump was warranted. Meanwhile, $2.7 million in damages to the Capitol, people smearing feces on the walls, people wanting to kill Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence, people interfering with official government functions, all at the instigation and planning of Trump, who gleefully watched the violence on TV of injury to police (138 were injured) and damage to the Capitol, and no impeachment? What the heck is the matter with you, Andy Vogan?
Speaking of unusual Republican thinking, more on Ben Cline: Others have written of the many "no" votes of Ben Cline on matters that benefit citizens. For example he voted "no" on a national voting rights bill. The inference one draws from this is that Ben Cline doesn't care about democracy as it is OK with him if laws restrict voting rights. Ben Cline is against COVID-19 vaccination requirements, even going so far as to believe he knows better than military commanders what is required for military readiness. He says resignations of military personnel who refuse vaccination will reduce military readiness but makes no mention of the reduction of military readiness that could happen if all those unvaccinated people get COVID-19. Because of his opposition to vaccine requirements, he obviously doesn't care if his citizens go around exposing other citizens to potentially deadly disease. Ben Cline apparently doesn't understand or doesn't care about public health.
Clarence Thomas has said that marriage equality, sex between consenting adults and contraception legality all need to be revisited with an eye to revoking those decisions. Ben Cline has voted against codifying all of these.
Hunter Lucke lives in Shenandoah.
