My father worked for the U. S. Post Office Department for 41 1/2 years. For 20 of those years he walked the beat delivering mail from door to door. Later, he applied for, and attained, an indoor job. The men who worked with him in that system were honest and dedicated to seeing that the mail was delivered properly. They had their moments of levity (such as, the definition of “air mail” meant flinging an unbreakable parcel across the room into an open pouch) but you could count on them to get the mail through in a timely fashion. I remember, as a child, seeing a toy in a Sears and Roebuck catalog that I really wanted. My parents ordered it one day and, to my delight, it arrived the next.
I share this recollection to make the point that, historically, the U.S. Postal Service, in spite of its financial problems — caused by multiple factors unrelated to the reliability of the system — is one of the most dependable organizations affiliated with our government. There is no credible evidence of widespread fraud and corruption in the system. I use it every month to pay bills without fear that my checks will arrive safely and on time. I order things such as my medications that are delivered safely to my mailbox. So, it is both frustrating and dismaying that No. 45 now insists that voting by mail is unreliable and seems determined, by any means possible, to disrupt it.
For example, one day after the legislature of Nevada passed a law to provide all of its citizens the opportunity to vote by mail in November, the president threatened to sue the state to prevent that from happening. Are there not enough other issues — such as a pandemic in which a thousand Americans are dying nearly every day and an economy in the tank — begging for his attention to keep him busy?
For some reason, this president, who according to reliable reports voted by mail in the Florida primary earlier this year, has suddenly become concerned with the efficacy of the U.S. Postal Service; so much so, that in May he appointed a new postmaster general to fix the broken system. If the Postal Service has deteriorated that badly, it has done so on No. 45’s watch.
Even so, imagine this: you, as a registered voter, receive an official ballot in an official envelope; you mark it in the privacy of your home, put it into an official return envelope, drop it in an official mail box or give it to your postman whom you have known and trusted for years. That envelope, which has a tracking number on it, is delivered to its designated spot where it is recorded and tallied. You have not had to stand in a long line and expose yourself to possible contamination by the coronavirus. Why does that bother No. 45 so much? I suspect we all know the answer to that.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
