From time to time letters in this Forum page make the claim that the U.S. is a “Christian nation” founded on the Christian faith, and that our founders were strong Christians. Therefore, we should put prayer back into schools and pass laws which restrict non-Christian practices. I have been too busy addressing political and social issues in my letters to respond directly to such claims.
Actually, the U.S. Constitution created for the new United States the first “secular” government in world history. This may be the most creative contribution the U.S. has given to political science. Nine of the 13 colonies had official establishments (colony denominations) of religion — New England colonies were basically Puritan Calvinists, and Southern colonies basically Anglican. The four middle colonies were founded by “free churches” such as Baptists and Quakers, allowing freedom of religion.
To blend the 13 colonies together, the Constitutional Convention either had to:
a) reach an impossible agreement on one “national church” denomination
b) take the divisive step to let each state choose its own state church, or
c) break the universal pattern and cut churches loose from state support and control.
Besides being the only workable solution, the last option satisfied an odd coalition of “free-church” folks (including Baptists, Quakers, Mennonite, Brethren, and Unitarians) by preventing the nation from encroaching upon their churches; and satisfied rational deists (such as Jefferson, Madison, and Franklin) by preventing the church from encroaching on the nation.
Saying the U.S. has a “secular government” is not to say that the government should propagate “secular humanism”, or that most of the people in our nation are non-religious. However, it is sobering to realize that in 1776 only 4% to 7% of the people in the colonies were formal church members — the lowest level in American history, before or since.
A “secular” government is pledged to safeguard the rights of every religious group — and the rights of those who practice no religion. James Madison wrote in “Memorial and Remonstrance” in 1785: “…the same authority which can establish Christianity, in exclusion of all other religions, may establish with the same ease any particular sect of Christians in exclusion of all other sects.” John Adams wrote in our Treaty with Tripoli, 1797: “…the government of the USA is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion — and it has in itself no character of enmity against the laws, religion or tranquility of (Muslims)…”
I am using the term “secular” in the way it is used today by “secular Muslims,” who prefer not to live in a nation based on Sharia law, like Saudi Arabia or Iran. “Secular Christians” in America and “secular Jews” in Israel need not be equated with “cultural” Christians or Jews who have lost religious faith, but as persons of faith who do not ask their nation to pass laws enforcing specific Judeo-Christian morals or favoring religious institutions — such as prayer in schools, sabbath laws, exclusive marriage, or strict laws regarding abortion.
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
