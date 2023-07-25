Open Forum: Tom Reynolds
“All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” So read the creed on the barn wall of Manor Farm in George Orwell’s satirical fable, "Animal Farm." Now, nearly eighty years later, it sounds like the creed of the majority of our current Supreme Court justices. Indeed, it was a sad day when recently the six privileged, extravagantly affluent justices determined that the less equal minorities will likely be deprived of educational opportunities afforded the more equal ones — a kind of social injustice that has prevailed in this country since its origin. The majority decision of the Supreme Court in support of the “Students for Fair Admissions” suits against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina will insure that universities throughout the nation will be hindered in their attempts to give many black and other minority students a fair opportunity to receive the education they need and deserve. The key concept driving their decision, it seems, is “equal protection.” The Court’s decision in this case amounts to protecting the rights of people who enjoy all the opportunities they could possibly need. For others the outcome will be unequal protection in spite of the 14th Amendment.
In her lengthy and eloquent minority dissent to this action, Justice Ketanji Jackson traces the backstory of present-day realities faced by individual Black Americans — the decades-long effects of social and economic deprivation. She writes: “Gulf-sized gaps exist with respect to the health, wealth, and well-being of American citizens. They were created in the distant past, but have indisputably been passed down to the present day through the generations. Every moment these gaps persist is a moment in which this great country falls short of actualizing one of its foundational principles — the ‘self-evident’ truth that all of us are created equal.” Justice Jackson argues that affirmative action has been used by universities, such as those cited in the cases named above, in order to realize the equality of opportunity that was needed to help level the playing field for minority students. She continues, “the justification for admissions programs that account for race is inseparable from the race-linked gaps in health, wealth, and well-being that still exist in our society (the closure of which today’s decision will forestall).” To clarify her position she writes, “Do not miss the point that ensuring a diverse student body in higher education helps everyone, not just those who due to their race, have directly inherited distinct disadvantages with respect to their health, wealth, and well-being," (Jackson, J., dissenting Supreme Court of the United States, Nos. 20-1119 and 21-707, with whom Justice Sotomayor and Justice Kagan join). The current majority on the Supreme Court, in an expressed intention to make America a color-blind society, have blinded themselves to the realities that Justice Jackson identifies in her minority opinion.
Now, to make my point more personally, I know that my namesake — Thomas Reynolds — lived on Queen's Creek near Williamsburg in 1652. How he got there and what his status was is uncertain, but shortly afterward he married and thus began our Virginia lineage that has lasted until now. For more than four hundred years, we have had no need for a Supreme Court decision to ensure our equality. It was assumed because of the color or our skin. That’s more than can be said for millions of our disadvantaged fellow citizens who continue to wage an uphill battle to be “equally equal” with us. We, who have been given a centuries-old head start in what has become a marathon for justice, need to do all that we can to afford them that opportunity.
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
