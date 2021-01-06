I walk out of Walmart fuming, trembling. I’m so mad. No. I shake my head. Not mad. Livid. But I can’t say a word. I fear for my safety. I want to teach my children to be “bigger,” to be kind. It’s truly an act of self-restraint.
I was in there for five minutes and counted four people not wearing their masks over their noses. Three of them were elderly or overweight, at greater risk of death due to COVID-19 and more likely to use significant resources if they become ill.
I counted two fathers with young children, none of whom were wearing masks. They walked around with a mask of defiance instead, ignorant, arrogant bliss. The next generation taught to ignore science, ignore experts, think only of themselves, even when it hurts — no, kills — others. Is this what American now is?
An ambulance siren blares in the background. It’s headed across the street to Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Last week my physician spouse was notified of the number of ICU beds or lack thereof. Not just at Sentara, but in all of Virginia.
What kind of people refuse to wear masks? Can’t be bothered with a minimal inconvenience that could save someone’s life? Christians? Republicans? No. I shake my head again. They can’t be. Christians treat others with Christlike love and compassion. Republicans are the party of personal responsibility.
Non-mask-wearers believe themselves to be more intelligent than experts who have dedicated their entire lives to medicine, science, saving, helping. Five minutes on Google apparently tops decades of study and practice. They are arrogant and ignorant, self-righteous.
Experts are not infallible, but they are our best bet.
Maybe non-mask-wearers don’t care about the people their selfishness impacts because they can’t see the sick and dying. They don’t experience the consequences of their actions.
I’m not in the hospital. I don’t see COVID patients either. I do see my physician spouse, though, and I’m concerned. I’m helpless.
Non-mask-wearers neglect their personal responsibility to their neighbors and to America. Their arrogance and selfishness will force my spouse to ration resources. It will force my spouse to carry the emotional burden of unnecessary death.
It’s one thing for a patient to die once a physician has done everything they can, with ample resources. Usually, a physician is comforted knowing that they did all they could. Maybe the death was just part of God’s plan.
COVID is different. This is different.
Medical providers will blame themselves. But it’s not their fault.
It’s not the medical providers who kill COVID patients.
It’s the anti-science politicians and their non-mask-wearing minions. They are COVID’s accomplice. They have failed their Christian principles, their political party and America itself.
If only non-mask-wearers could see the faces of the dying, of their families when they get the news.
Shame on them.
Shame on what they’ve done to America, to our people, to our economy, to our medical workers, to us.
How will our health care workers and their families carry the burden?
Hilary Moore lives in Mount Crawford.
