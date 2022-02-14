Paul’s Valentine Card: St. Valentine’s Day is approaching when love, in all of its meanings, is in the air. One of the greatest love poems of all time was written as part of Saint Paul’s first letter to the churches in Corinth, Greece (I Corinthians 13). Martha and I included St. Paul’s poem in our wedding service -- along with some poetry from Omar Khayyam. Here is St Paul’s Valentine Card, as translated by the late Eugene Peterson in "The Message" version of the Bible:
“If I speak with human eloquence and angelic ecstasy but don’t love, I’m nothing but the creaking of a rusty gate.
If I speak God’s Word with power, revealing all his mysteries and making everything plain as day, and if I have faith that says to a mountain, “Jump!” and it jumps, but I don’t love, I’m nothing.
If I give everything I own to the poor and even go to the stake to be burned as a martyr, but I don’t love, I’ve gotten nowhere. So, no matter what I say, what I believe, and what I do, I’m bankrupt without love.
Love never gives up.
Love cares more for others than for self.
Love doesn’t want what it doesn’t have.
Love doesn’t strut.
Doesn’t have a swelled head.
Doesn’t force itself on others.
Isn’t always 'me first.'
Doesn’t fly off the handle.
Doesn’t keep score of the sins of others.
Doesn’t revel when others grovel.
Takes pleasure in the flowering of truth.
Puts up with anything.
Trusts God always.
Always looks for the best.
Never looks back,
But keeps going to the end!
Love never dies. Inspired speech will be over some day, praying in tongues will end, understanding will reach its limit. We know only a portion of the truth, and what we say about God is always incomplete. But when the Complete arrives, our incompletes will be canceled.
When I was an infant at my mother’s breast, I gurgled and cooed like any infant. When I grew up, I left those infant ways for good,
We don’t yet see things clearly. We’re squinting in a fog, peeping through a mist. But it won’t be long before the weather clears and the sun shines bright! We’ll see it all then, see it all as clearly as God sees us, knowing him directly just as he knows us!
But for right now, until that completeness, we have three things to do to lead us toward that consummation: Trust steadily in God, hope unswervingly, love extravagantly. And the best of the three is love”.
When I was a pastor, I would occasionally mention the three different biblical Greek words for love, as being three types of love: romantic love, friendship love, and the deep commitment to another that is the “agape” love Paul talks about in the words above. A fourth Greek word that is not in the Bible refers specifically to family love. But now I am seeing the agape love Paul talks about as not being a separate type of love, but as a deep dimension to anything that calls itself “love”. For instance, the best marriages contain each of the dimensions of love: romance, being “best friends”, commitment to their family unit, and Paul’s type of love where each is willing even to give her or his life for the other.
Whatever types of “love” you celebrate on February 14 -- of a spouse, partner, or lover; of your parents or your children or your sibs; or the fellow/sister feeling you have for humankind -- key ingredients in each of those types of love should be the elements so beautifully lifted up by Paul: caring more for others, not strutting, not flying off the handle, and not keeping track of the sins of others or reveling then they grovel.
Strengthen that part of your love and you will make Valentinus of Rome proud -- and please your beloved!
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
