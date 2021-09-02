Virginia was built on agriculture and entrepreneurship. The Virginia Company of London invested here to generate a profit in the Americas. Its actions laid the groundwork for the expansive agricultural output we see today. The fertile land yielded wheat and corn and expanded to tobacco with the guidance of Native Americans. Wine followed. The result is a 400-year tradition of Virginia agriculture that runs from those original crops to meat and dairy farms today.
Our commonwealth generates $70 billion per year of agricultural production, providing 334,000 jobs, with another 100,000 from forestry. One of these jobs creates 1.7 jobs in other sectors. Virginia is home to 43,000 farms on 7.8 million acres, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau, and 90% of Virginia farms are owned by families or individuals, not corporations.
Many Virginians, including me, have been directly impacted by our rich agricultural history. My parents owned a poultry farm, and I, like almost all children in agricultural families, played my part in supporting our livelihood. Numerous other relatives had farms, and amidst helping them bale hay, maintain fence line, or tend to ill livestock, I often heard the lament of uncertainty in agriculture. The weather, illness, and anything else Mother Nature could conjure up was always a risk on the horizon. There is a new major risk, and it is entirely man-made.
The Sensible Taxation and Equity Promotion (STEP) Act, co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Van Hollen, D-Md., Booker, D-N.J., Sanders, I-Vt., Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Warren, D-Mass., creates a new tax on multi-generational assets like farmland, small businesses, and family homes. The IRS would send the bill for this new tax to children of deceased who pass down the American legacy of family-run farms and small businesses.
Today, when a child receives a small farming business from a deceased parent, the value of the operation is stepped-up in basis to the current market value. If the new owner decides to sell, the tax owed is calculated at the new valuation, accounting for any new appreciation since he or she took over. The STEP Act would destroy this model and retroactively tax the child on the full value of the farmland and operations — going back to when his or her parent first acquired the asset.
According to Texas A&M University’s Agriculture and Food Policy Center, farmers across the country would owe an average $726,000 with the STEP Act. This estimate understates the full tax hit because it does not include proposals from Washington that would hike the capital gains rate from 20% to 39.6%, with an additional 3.8% layered on top for the Net Investment Income Tax.
STEP Act sponsors have created ways to promote a softening of the heavy tax blow. These efforts do not escape the fundamental problem that our current tax system provides no basis calculation for the countless hours farmers and small business owners and their families invest to create and maintain a successful farm or business. There is no such thing as sweat equity in the Internal Revenue Code, and until there is, attempting to treat actively earned unrealized gains generated by farmers and small-business owners the same as passively earned gains on Wall Street fails both a commonsense and fairness test.
Calling it a “Zombie Tax that punishes farmers to fill DC coffers,” a former American Farm Bureau Federation chief economist and co-director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute stated that “for many asset-rich, cash-poor farming families, this could mean the sale of all or part of the farm.”
The STEP Act could wipe out multi-generational farms and other small family-run businesses in the commonwealth. Sen. Mark Warner knows asking too much of farmers and middle-class business owners, including the doubling of the capital gains tax, spells trouble for these families, our economic recovery, and future entrepreneurship. I hope Sen. Tim Kaine takes the same position, and that both Sens. Warner and Kaine oppose any unfair major tax increases that hurt Virginia’s rich history of family farming and small business.
Brian K. Plum lives in Luray.
(6) comments
There are certain words that when used by politicians or political activists in regard to groups, rights, taxes and property cause warning bells to ring. Two such words are “sensible” and “equity”. When these two words form an actual part of the acronym of a piece of legislation (STEP) it behooves one to closely examine it from a philosophical, practical, and moral viewpoint and to question the motive(s) and purpose behind it.
"The STEP Act allows the first million dollars of appreciated assets to pass at death without triggering income tax."
Neal, first of all, we are talking about Estate Taxes, not Income Taxes. Secondly, if you knew anything about farming, or small businesses in general, you would know that on paper, many small farms and businesses are worth more than $1 Million, but don't carry much cash on their books. This being the case, when estate taxes are triggered at the death of the owner, the only choice many heirs have is to sell off real estate and business assets in order to pay estate taxes, effectively, killing the business. The Demokkkrat Party, Neal, is pure evil.
Well Brian, while I totally agree with you regarding the potential loss of the "step up in basis" provision crafted into the Internal Revenue Code, I can assure you that neither Senator Mark Warner nor Senator Tim Kaine care a whit about Virginia's rich agricultural history, or its multi-generational farmers. When we allow Demokkkrats to steal elections, this the kind of thing that happens. Republicans had the opportunity to stand up and put a stop to this tyranny in 2020, but they didn't do it. Now, we will all pay the consequences for allowing the Demokkkrats to get away with the steal. This, unfortunately, may very well be one of those consequences.
Mr. Plum, hoping a Democrat will not raise taxes is like hoping Satan will stop doing evil - it isn't going to happen!
The best solution to this problem is to elect conservatives to replace both Warner and Kaine and to vote conservatively in every election from dog catcher to president. Get everyone else you know to do the same. If you love the American farmer and want to keep your farms, you should actively work to elect conservatives.
I agree with you Bishop. Great post.
