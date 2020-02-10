I run a home health agency in a rural area. We have a young woman who is paraplegic and bed-bound in her home. Her husband is in danger of losing his job due to the many days he’s had to take off work because her personal care aide didn’t show up.
Their story illustrates both the problem and the opportunity in Virginia’s underfunded personal care program. While personal care is a small portion of the state Medicaid budget, it is a service that avoids much more costly institutional and hospital care for many individuals. However, with reimbursements 40% below the national average, providers cannot hire reliable people and thousands end up in much more costly care situations.
Home health care matters. It is much cheaper, and it’s certainly better for the patient to be at home than to be in a nursing facility. Rather than maintaining a person in a nursing facility at over $5,000 a month, personal care services can maintain the individual at home for as little as $1,000 a month. Personal care can also mean that an elderly, blind or disabled patient remains semi-independent, near family and friends.
Virginia’s Medicaid personal care system is nearing collapse. There is a serious shortage of aides. When someone qualifies for personal care, it can take up to two weeks to fill the position. It is difficult to hire dependable and committed employees who are willing to work for $9 per hour. In fact, 88% of Medicaid reimbursement is spent directly on staff salaries. The remainder barely covers rent, phones, insurances, and taxes. Turnover is high, and we have problems now with employees showing up.
Virginia’s personal care providers have seen a drop in the number of people cared for in this program compared to five years ago. The system needs a 50% reimbursement increase to bring it up where agencies can pay competitive wages and hire the number of staff to care for Virginia’s frail and elderly. The cost of this increase would be substantial but so would the savings.
Personal home health care is not appropriate for everyone. It cannot replace care at a skilled facility for some patients. However, a nursing assistant providing an average of 15 hours a week to help with meals, dressing, bathing and other daily activities can help thousands stay out of hospitals and nursing homes.
This is literally a case where spending a few dollars more can save the state taxpayers substantial amounts on the back end of the system, on unnecessary hospitalizations and institutional care.
It could save the job of a hardworking man, trying to get a few hours of care each day for his wife.
In an election year, the big issues like minimum wage, gun control and education naturally overshadow the smaller issues. That is understandable. But Virginia’s home health care system deserves the legislature’s attention in the coming months, because it saves taxpayer money and helps people in need.
Mike Walker lives in Harrisonburg.
