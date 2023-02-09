Open Forum: Wayne Sipe
The government shouldn’t pick winners and losers with our cars.
While the General Assembly is hard at work, families and small businesses in our area are awaiting the fate of legislation that would repeal 2021’s Clean Cars Law.
One segment of the business community in Virginia is particularly interested in reversing a law that would require only electric vehicles to be sold in Virginia in the next 12 years.
That segment represents the aftermarket automotive industry, which my business is a part of, and equates to almost 100 businesses in the Commonwealth and more than 10,000 consumer advocates.
They are locally-owned in our communities and design, manufacture, sell, install and use products that can make vehicles faster, taller, lower, prettier or whatever it is that helps you enjoy your ride more after you’ve driven it off the lot. It’s an industry that encourages affordability, promotes technical skills and provides thousands of jobs.
Associations such as the Specialty Equipment Market Association, which represents these businesses, is encouraging and supporting the passage of legislation that de-couples Virginia’s emissions laws and regulations from California’s — specifically the ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and trucks.
Automotive innovation begins in the aftermarket and this innovation is driven by a passionate consumer base that wants to make a good car better, not because of government action or interference. The government doesn’t decide today what off-road tires you prefer for your Jeep.
Virginia’s ban of the gasoline and diesel engine is simply the government putting its thumb on the scale of choosing one technology over the other; taking choice away from consumers, their families and the small businesses who’ve made tremendous investments over generations.
If our industry is going to survive, we must leave it to market forces to set the pace for the innovation that will include EVs in addition to our existing gas and diesel engines.
When considering why to repeal the California mandate, there are several perspectives and challenges to consider, which can weigh heavily on these local businesses and vehicle owners. The first challenge with adapting to EVs is that they are internally very different from gas-powered vehicles.
There are over 2,000 moving parts in a gas engine but electric vehicles only have around 18. The specialty parts market for gas engine vehicles is huge and varied, with improvements available for just about any part of a truck or car, but with EVs having so few parts to begin with, fewer manufacturers will be needed to supply their components.
While things like tires and steering wheels will remain in demand, businesses that manufacture and sell parts unique to gas-powered vehicles, such as spark plugs, radiators, and mufflers, will eventually go out of business, leaving thousands of people without jobs. Some of these companies have adapted to serve an EVs in the market, but it’s unlikely that smaller businesses will survive after gas-powered vehicles are off the roads.
Furthermore, EVs are also more complex than gas-powered vehicles, so it’s more difficult to customize them in the first place. The process for cosmetic upgrades will likely remain the same, but if you want to truly modify an electric vehicle — say, by improving its battery, you’d need to rely on a mechanic, formally trained in high-voltage powertrain systems.
7.9 million young people who spend $7.2 billion on car modifications every year.
Lastly, even if the Clean Cars Law remains in place, there will still be many people who cannot afford to transition to EVs. The average new electric car costs over $11,000 more than a traditional vehicle. And for those who will still rely on a gas-powered vehicle, the availability of parts to improve them, or just to keep them running, will massively shrink. Can you imagine not being able to find replacements for the brakes or filters in a Honda Accord?
We do not believe that the government — Virginia’s nor California’s — should be choosing winners and losers in the automotive market.
Virginians should decide what vehicles are best for them and their families. Mandating the sale of zero-emissions vehicles will only widen the divide between the haves and the have-nots. Forcing consumers to purchase electric vehicles will drive up electricity costs for the most vulnerable among us.
Wayne Sipe is the owner of Interstate Muffler in Staunton, Va. and member of the Specialty Equipment Market Association.
