2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the election of 1872. Ulysses S. Grant’s victory over Horace Greeley is not one of America’s most pivotal votes. It is not 1800, 1860, 1932, or 2008, but perhaps more than these, this contest holds valuable lessons for today.
The 1872 election was held in the wake of Grant’s crackdown on the Ku Klux Klan. Between 1868 and 1870 the Klan had inflicted unspeakable political violence on the South, but Grant and his attorney general, Amos T. Akerman, brought the full power of the federal government to bear on these violent white supremacists. Backed by the Ku Klux Klan Act, the Grant administration vigorously prosecuted Klansmen, and in an extraordinary action, the president sent federal soldiers to South Carolina to maintain peace. Consequently, according to historian Eric Foner, “the election of 1872 went off without a hitch, African Americans voted in record numbers, with federal officials standing watch.”
Just as in Grant’s era, democracy today requires assistance. Jan. 6 and the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are the most obvious examples of democracy under attack, but in countless smaller and less conspicuous but no less dangerous ways, the republic is endangered.
Like Grant, who as president protected democracy for the 1872 election, today we, as citizens, can shore up the republic. Here are several ways to do it:
• Reject candidates who do not unconditionally denounce Jan. 6. The assault on Congress was unprecedented in American history, save perhaps for the Confederacy and the Whiskey Rebellion.
• Reject candidates who play the what-about card: What about Portland or Black Lives Matter or whatever? This is a ploy to change the subject and avoid categorical rejection of violent seizure of government. Street demonstrations that become violent are wrong, but they do not threaten the Constitution in the same way as illegal and forceful seizure of the legislative branch.
• Reject candidates who refuse to repudiate categorically the Proud Boys/Oath Keepers movement. These violent and racist extremists are the current version of Grant’s Klan. They employ violence to achieve political goals.
• Reject candidates who only consider an election legal if they win. Graceful concessions enhance the republic (see John McCain), and concessions under very difficult circumstances make particularly effective contributions to the Constitution (see Al Gore).
• Reject candidates who do not promise a peaceful transition of power if they lose. A more undemocratic statement is hard to imagine, and an losing incumbent’s threat to hang on to power threatens to turn Jefferson’s republic into a banana republic. Candidates who refuse to respect the verdict of the voters should be consigned to the political wilderness.
This election is not about abortion, inflation or taxes. Higher issues are at stake. As Ulysses Grant stood for democracy and created a peaceful election in 1872, so today’s voters should make their own contributions to the republic. Hopefully, we can all argue about more commonplace issues next time.
Steve Longenecker is a historian who lives in Harrisonburg.
