Early voting ended Saturday in the Democratic primary. You can now vote in person on election day, Tuesday. Virginia Democratic primaries are open to anyone and you don’t have to belong to the party to vote in their primary. I was proudly Waynesboro’s first 2021 primary voter, casting my ballot for Sam Rasoul for lieutenant governor.
I first met Sam back in 2007. I had just moved to Virginia and I was eager to get involved in something. I saw an ad for a Staunton Democratic meeting, featuring Sam Rasoul, candidate running for Congress in the 6th District. I remember being so excited to hear this young man talk about progressive ideas and solutions. Fast forward many years later, he was one of the first elected representatives to speak out against the dirty, greedy pipeline projects proposed to run through our mountains, rivers and private land.
One thing I really respect about Sam is his accessibility. Elected representatives have to interact with their constituents to really understand the issues in their district. One day, I was walking down the street with Sam and people would just pull over to talk with him about their concerns or just to chat. He was always excited to hear a constituent say his name and ask to talk, his whole face would light up and that’s when I knew, Sam is in this for the right reasons.
Sam is passionate about educating his constituents on what’s going on in Richmond, how they can get more actively involved and how government really works. He is not going to Richmond and just making decisions for his constituents, he is passionate about uplifting, encouraging, and informing them, making them a part of the process.
Sam is a huge reason I got involved in the local Democratic Party and decided to run for office myself. Sam was always there to offer advice, support and cheer me on. He even showed up with a box of donuts on election night, which I must say, pairs perfectly with a good, local IPA beer.
Sam is one of the only candidates that has pledged to work hard to get money out of politics and doesn’t take money from PACs, counting on donations from regular, hardworking folks, because that’s who he is going to represent. Us, not corporations, not the millionaires, but us. Sam is a tireless champion for increasing voter rights and accessibility because he knows a true democracy only works when everyone participates.
I was so excited to vote for a candidate with whom I share so many of the same values and who I have personally seen do so much for so many people. Think of all the good he will do in a statewide position, working hard for all of us. Vote for Sam!
Jennifer Lewis lives in Waynesboro.
(2) comments
It appears Ms. Lewis is enamored by the dem candidate. Maybe she was under the influence of the IPA and donut she mentioned. I am not swayed by her endorsement.
I decline to vote for him thanks to your glowing and highly inaccurate portrayal of your no-experience liberal.
