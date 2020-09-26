A distant friend and I select books, set a reading schedule, and periodically share reactions by phone. We are now reading "Everything All at Once" by Bill Nye ("The Science Guy"). My friend and Nye take pride in being "science nerds." They share upbringing and interests, if not bow ties.
Nye encourages us to understand and carefully define problems before attempting to solve them. He explains the Nerd Code of Conduct: "Don't pretend you know what you don't," "show the world as it is," and "respect facts." He cautions us to filter information, beware "sponsored content," and avoid information with no source.
What does this have to do with voting? Today information is plentiful, easily accessed, and often unverified. To respect facts, we must filter information offered by and about candidates -- what is its source, does it malign certain candidates, does it make ominous predictions about the future, does it mix data from various sources in various forms? All indicate a closer look is necessary.
Voters need honest information to make decisions. Trump, however, uses conflicting facts and destroys our faith in legitimate sources of information. Stories with which he disagrees are "fake news." He sneers at respected news outlets, calling them "mainstream media" and their reports "fake." He ignores research departments and passes over "corrections" columns. He never apologizes -- not for saying Obama was foreign-born, not for claiming New Jersey Muslims celebrated on 9-/11, not for indicating citizens should drink bleach.
Information-filtering requires respect for the historical record, something Trump does not have. He claimed Biden is trying to eliminate coverage of pre-existing conditions from the Affordable Care Act, but video and written records indicate the opposite. Meanwhile, Republican-backed alternatives to the ACA in 2017 suggested elimination of these protections, and the short-term insurance plans Trump champions do not cover pre-existing conditions. In 2016, Trump promised to offer an alternative to the ACA during his first weeks in office. He made an identical promise this summer, saying the plan would be published within two weeks. These promises were not kept; Trump was not successful in convincing voters to ignore his previous words and focus only on his current version of events.
Americans have long given Trump a "pass." We considered him a suitable president despite "Access Hollywood" and declarations by Stormy Daniels. We allowed him to intimidate and punish those who testified at his impeachment hearings. We didn't care that he was the first candidate since Lyndon Johnson not to release his tax returns. We don't hold him accountable for the wealth he accumulates in office. Where is our outrage at Time magazine's discovery of Trump's involvement in Energy Secretary Rick Perry working to spread Ukrainian oil profits to U.S. executives?
I'm not a science nerd, but I want my president to be honest with our citizens. I want him to understand the problems facing us, to show the world as it is, and respect facts. Donald Trump is not such a person.
Susan Sheridan lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.