Greetings, Shenandoah Valley residents.
I’m writing to encourage you to vote in the June 21 Republican primary for the House of Representatives. I know many of you don’t consider yourself Republicans, but that shouldn’t deter you from voting. Anyone can vote in this primary and just because you do so doesn’t mean you have to support Republicans in November if you don’t wish to. Unlike previous elections you don’t have to sign a detestable loyalty oath to the Republican Party to cast your ballot. Furthermore, it’s a publicly funded primary, so if you’re paying for it, you might as well share your opinion, right? The truth of the matter is that for the past 30 years whichever candidate becomes the Republican nominee ends up winning the general election. Therefore, your vote on June 21 will likely be more important than your vote in November.
On the ballot we will have two choices, the incumbent Ben Cline and the challenger Merritt Hale. Now, I’ve known Ben Cline for many years. When he was in the House of Delegates, he and I shared many principles and I encouraged him to run for higher office. When he first sought the GOP nomination for Congress he personally called me asking for my endorsement. However, this year I’m voting for Merritt Hale.
Unfortunately, over his nearly four years in Washington, Ben Cline has repeatedly put the interests of the Republican Party over the people of the 6th district. He never held President Trump accountable for violating the Constitution, such as when Trump tried to use an emergency decree to fund his racist southern border wall. Representative Cline told me right after General Soleimoni was assassinated in violation of international law that he favored going to war with Iran, which I found horrifying. Cline has tried to undermine our elections by signing on to a lawsuit to try and overturn the 2020 presidential elections without any sort of proof of fraud other than the baseless claims spouted by then-President Trump and his allies. During the pandemic, Representative Cline voted to send massive amounts of tax dollars overseas while simultaneously voting against raising the amount of the stimulus checks that would help the struggling citizens of the 6th district. Cline favors allowing the president to circumvent Congress’ war-making powers as required by the Constitution by voting against ending the president’s authorization of force in Iraq.
Although I haven’t known Merritt Hale for very long, I first met him earlier this year, I have been impressed with what he says. He strikes me as an honest person who will stand up for what he believes in as opposed to doing whatever the party bosses in Washington, D.C., tell him to do. When he’s spoken to different political parties, his message remains consistent, not simply telling one group one thing and another group another based on what he thinks each group wants to hear. I encourage you to learn about him. Will you agree with all of his positions? Doubtful. But how often can we find a candidate with whom we agree completely? More importantly, do you think Hale will be significantly better than Cline? I think the answer is yes.
Now I know that many of you find voting in a Republican primary distasteful, and I can understand why. After all, I was a Republican activist for 19 years until I was expelled from the Harrisonburg Republican Party for not blindly supporting unprincipled Republican candidates. But that’s what we need to do if we hope to save Virginia and our country from the partisanship and polarization that has been tearing us apart. We shouldn’t work to “own the libs” or “vote blue no matter who.” This type of thinking helps the politicians and political parties by encouraging us to hate those who think differently than we do. Unfortunately, Representative Cline and his campaign are guilty of encouraging this kind of behavior. It is our job as citizens to select candidates who will listen to and represent us, who will support the Constitution and work to change it if need be rather than ignore it when it gets in the way of political ambition. We must hold our elected officials accountable.
This June 21, I’m planning to vote for Merritt Hale in the Republican 6th District primary. Whether you are a Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, Green, or independent, I encourage you to check out Mr. Hale and, if you think he is better than the person who currently supposedly represents us in Washington, I hope you will join me. Although we can only elect one person out of a group of 435, combined our one vote can start to push our nation in a better direction.
Joshua Huffman lives in Harrisonburg.
