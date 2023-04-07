Open Forum: Jayne Docherty
“Today is National Take a Walk in the Park Day!” according to the Facebook message from the Harrisonburg City Government. “What a great idea!” I started looking for my nearest city park. I remember celebrating when “A Dream Come True Playground” opened after a public advocacy campaign. Located one mile from my house, it is the only public park near me. But it is not designed for walking. The JMU Arboretum is located 1.3 miles from my house. It is lovely for a walk, but not a city park.
The Harrisonburg Parks and Rec presentation at the Citizen Academy was impressive. They are obviously committed to providing excellent amenities and programs.
Elected leaders, not staff, make decisions about park locations and upgrades. We can see the consequences of past decisions by looking at a Google map of city parks https://tinyurl.com/2p878fj2. We can also put that map next to the neighborhood population density information shared by city staff during the public consideration of Bluestone Town Center (https://tinyurl.com/mw7b3exj starting at 1:34). This makes it clear that some low-population areas have many park amenities and some newer high population density areas lack public parks; they are park deserts. And most areas without parks also lack free or low-cost access to private amenities.
Residents of the lowest-density western part of the city have easy access to a public golf course (open for walking when the golf course is closed), the Friendly City Trail, and Hillandale Park with the Rocktown Trails. Elsewhere, older, single-family home neighborhoods also contain walkable parks such as Westover Park and Purcell Park. Westover is also home to the only city swimming pool and many other indoor and outdoor facilities. Purcell Park, located in an older single-family home neighborhood, serves residents from nearby multi-family developments and student apartments.
The Bluestone Town Center proposal included playgrounds and space for a potential daycare center as proffers. The value of these proffers was evident when I drove around townhouse communities and other developments on the east side of town. It is clear that the city did not ask other developers to include playgrounds, park-like amenities, or even sidewalks in their proposals. Nor did the developers make those proffers voluntarily. Consequently, children in many densely populated areas lack accessible playground options. Neither they nor their parents can easily take a walk in the park. The decision to put the high school on the far west end of town in 2005 exacerbated this problem. Most students don’t live near the school. They can’t use any of the school facilities during off hours. Rocktown High will be similarly distant from neighborhoods and hard to access on foot.
The city council has decided to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to improve parks on the east side of town. This decision will help bring equity to the public parks system. About half of the expenditures are for upgrades to existing facilities – replacing the aging kid’s castle at Purcell Park, redoing the skate park at Westover, and finishing some projects at Smithland, including lights and restrooms.
There were two new developments on the list of proposed projects; building a splash pad at Ralph Sampson Park and starting work on adult soccer fields at Smithland.
Water-related recreational facilities are a sensitive topic in public park administration. Heather McGhee’s excellent book, The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, describes how this country went from building palatial public pools in the early part of the twentieth century to filling them in or privatizing them to prevent racially integrated swimming. As soon as you talk about a water facility in the Northeast neighborhood, you come up against the reality that the city closed and filled in the pool in that community.
A splash pad is not a pool, but perhaps using one-time ARPA funds for a splash pad at Ralph Sampson Park can start a necessary conversation. How do we ensure that residents of the east side of Harrisonburg have access to a pool?
At the March 14 city council meeting, Mr. Brian Mancini (Director of Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation) pointed out that $1 million would not advance the goal of developing adult soccer fields at Smithland. He recommended, and the city council accepted, putting a soccer field at Thomas Harrison Middle School and working more closely with the schools to share resources for recreational activities. While this gives the west side of town another amenity, it is the lowest-hanging fruit.
Hopefully, this decision also inspires some creative thinking about a soccer field on the east side of town at Skyline Middle School and other cost-effective ways to locate facilities such as playgrounds, basketball courts, and other amenities in neighborhoods that lack public parks.
Jayne Docherty lives in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.